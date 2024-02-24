Head coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys are currently sifting through the rubble, trying to figure out what went wrong after the team's epic destruction at the hands of the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round of the NFC Playoffs. Some Cowboys fans were upset when it was announced that the team would be retaining McCarthy despite his now-storied history of playoff failures with the organization.
However, to his credit, it seems that Mike McCarthy himself is busy retooling his staff following the departure of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders.
“Cowboys hired Cristian Garcia as defensive quality control coach, two people with knowledge of the move said. Garcia is a promising, well respected coach who finished last season as the Commanders’ interim DB coach. He will assist Al Harris in secondary. Garcia follows Jeff Zgonina (defensive line) from Washington to Dallas,” reported Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News on his account on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
The ongoing push and pull between the Cowboys and Commanders this offseason, starting with Dan Quinn's departure to that franchise and now with the arrival of Zgonina and Garcia to Dallas, has been a sight to behold.
Meanwhile, McCarthy also has questions to address on offense, where Dak Prescott and that unit didn't get things going until it was far too late in the loss to the Packers. Free agency and the NFL Draft are set to occur over the next couple of months.