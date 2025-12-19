The Dallas Cowboys received a mixed bag of news on Thursday as they prepare for a do-or-die Week 16 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. While the defense got a massive boost, the offense is still holding its breath regarding its biggest playmaker.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams returned to the field on Thursday, officially listed as a limited participant. This is a significant step forward for the All-Pro interior lineman, who is currently in concussion protocol following the Week 15 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Williams was back in the mix, giving the Cowboys hope that their blockbuster trade-deadline acquisition will be ready to clog the middle against Los Angeles.

Since arriving in Dallas, Williams has been a force, tallying 48 tackles and 2.5 sacks while attempting to stabilize the Cowboys' run defense. His presence is non-negotiable against a Chargers team that sits at 10-4 and is looking to secure high playoff positioning.

However, the news wasn't as sunny for the offense. Superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb missed his second consecutive practice due to an illness. Lamb, who has racked up 63 receptions for 976 yards and three touchdowns this season, is the undisputed engine of the Cowboys' passing attack. If he can't go on Sunday, quarterback Dak Prescott will be forced to rely heavily on secondary options like George Pickens and KaVontae Turpin.

The official injury report also highlighted other concerns. Cornerback DaRon Bland (foot) and tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle) both remained sidelined with DNP designations. On a positive note, fullback Hunter Luepke, who is also in concussion protocol, was upgraded to limited participation.

With their playoff lives hanging by a thread, the Cowboys desperately need all hands on deck. Friday’s final injury report will be the deciding factor in whether Dallas can field its stars for this must-win contest at AT&T Stadium.