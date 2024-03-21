Just about every NFL team has made some tweaks to their roster this offseason. Some of those adjustments have been major overhauls, while many have qualified as minor moves on the fringes. But there is one team in particular that has been rather inconspicuous with their silence to begin free agency, the Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas has not done much to their roster at all during the early stages of free agency. The Cowboys have made just one significant addition to their team so far this offseason, adding middle linebacker Eric Kendricks.
That would qualify as their best move to start free agency because it's the only one they've made. But the Cowboys have lost several key players, including two starters to their offensive line in Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz. Losing them and not doing anything to replace them would register as the worst moves Dallas has made during the offseason.
Best move: signing Eric Kendricks
Eric Kendricks wasn't even supposed to be a Cowboy. He initially agreed to join the San Francisco 49ers and fill in for Dre Greenlaw while he rehabs the torn Achilles he unfortunately suffered in the Super Bowl.
But Kendricks changed his mind. The former Minnesota Viking instead opted to join his former head coach Mike Zimmer in Dallas, where he will be the defensive coordinator. Getting Kendricks is a big deal for Dallas for a few reasons. For one, the familiarity he has with Zimmer.
Those two were together in Minnesota for seven seasons. Kendricks registered at least 92 tackles in each of those seven years. On top of that, the Vikings ranked fourth in the NFL in EPA allowed per play defensively with Kendricks and Zimmer in charge.
But the Cowboys had to add some reinforcements to their linebacker room. Leighton Vander Esch has manned the middle of the field for the Cowboys' defense over the last six seasons. But he was forced to retire this offseason after suffering a neck injury during the 2023 campaign. With Vander Esch gone, all Dallas had as depth at that position were Damone Clark, DeMarvion Overshown, Markquese Bell, and Buddy Johnson.
Linebacker was a big position need of need for the Cowboys before Vander Esch's retirement and even more so after. Luckily, they were able to address that with Kendricks, and they did so without paying an exorbitant amount. They inked him to a one-year deal for just $3 million. That's great value for a starting-caliber player who knows how to operate Zimmer's defense.
Grade: A
Worst move: not replacing Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz
The Cowboys have made it a priority to make their offensive line a strength. That was once again the case in 2023. Dallas ranked 16th in the NFL in pass block win rate and fourth in run block win rate according to ESPN.com. Two big reasons why their line was as strong as it was a year ago was the play of Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz. Smith may be up there in age, but he was still spectacular last season.
Tyron Smith's 2023 pass-blocking metrics are incredible
– 3.36% pressure rate allowed via PFF: 2nd-best among LT
– Allowed just 1 sack and 1 hit: His 0.36% sack/hit rate ranked 2nd-best among LT
– 84.5% one-on-one block rate via NGS: 3rd-highest among LT
Total stud pic.twitter.com/g42qpfp7n7
— Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) March 16, 2024
Biadasz has been very good for Dallas the last couple of seasons as well.
Tyler Biadasz since 2022:
1,299 pass-blocking snaps
50 QB pressures allowed
4 sacks allowed
— PFF Commanders (@PFF_Washington) March 11, 2024
Smith did not even sign for very much money. He inked a one-year deal with the New York Jets for just $6.5 million. Biadasz at least agreed to a heftier deal with the Washington Commanders. Both are big losses for the Cowboys, especially with Biadasz signing with a division rival.
Dallas' current offensive line isn't in dire straights by any means. Tyler Smith has been a great find since they drafted him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Tulsa. Zack Martin is still one of the best guards and linemen in general. Terence Steele is a solid right tackle.
But they will miss Tyron Smith and Biadasz dearly, and have done nothing to replace them. Perhaps that will come through the draft, but it hasn't come yet, and it is something the Cowboys have to do. But until that happens, Dallas gets a poor grade for letting them go.