Not much about the first half of the 2024 season was positive for the Texas Rangers. Entering the season as defending World Series champions and with a solid core built to remain a title contender, the Rangers weathered what felt like an endless amount of injuries and bad luck to at least remain in the mix for a playoff spot as the All-Star break concludes.

No, the Rangers do not want to be looking up at multiple teams in the AL West and even more in the wild card standings. Texas caught some fire when the calendar flipped to July though and hopes to carry that momentum into a push for the postseason. The Rangers enter Friday's action five games out of first place in the division and 7 1/2 games back of the final American League wild card position.

An 8-4 start to the month might have the front office pondering a trade deadline plan. Getting several key pieces back from injury is lining up well for the stretch run. It could also signal the Rangers to sell off some expendable players, i.e. veterans on one-year deals who they don’t expect to bring back next season.

The most likely scenario is Texas stays relatively quiet and rolls the dice with what it already has. There is a growing confidence that the Rangers can remain in contention deep into September and it'd be unfair to rule them out of the AL West race given the crazy ending to last season.

On paper, when fully healthy, the Rangers are among the most talented teams in baseball. Certain things have to click for Texas to play October baseball. Maybe adding a complementary player or two before the MLB trade deadline can help make that happen.

Eugenio Suárez, 3B, Diamondbacks

Similar to how the Rangers season has gone, Eugenio Suarez struggled out of the gate but picked up steam right before the All-Star break. The veteran third baseman is proving a viable trade option and the Diamondbacks are reportedly open to dealing Suarez.

While his overall slash line this season is nothing to ride home about (.216/.302/.366), Suarez found his groove at the plate over the first two weeks of July. He's recorded a whopping 1.147 OPS with four home runs and four doubles in 13 July games. He had seven hits, four of them for extra bases, in the five games leading up to the break.

Suarez knows how to hit major league pitching and he wants to believe his woes are behind him. Maybe another change of scenery halts his form, but the Rangers need a reliable full-time designated hitter and Suarez fits the mold.

The Rangers have the worst team OPS among designated hitters in Major League Baseball with a .572 mark. Although not a position that needs a traditional starter, Texas might feel more comfortable simply penciling in the same name next to DH every night.

The con to acquiring Suarez is that he is tied down defensively at third base, a space Josh Jung is expected to occupy again once he returns from a nagging wrist injury. Josh Smith has played exceptionally well in Jung's absence and deserves playing time once the latter returns. The Rangers would also lose the flexibility of platooning their DH to get starters off their feet for a day.

Acquiring Eugenio Suarez is a low-risk move for the Rangers, but one they don’t necessarily need to make. Adding his pop to the lineup would make Texas more dangerous.

Matt Moore, LHP, Angels

In 20 years, Matt Moore will be among the MLB players in the discussion of “he played for that team?!?” The veteran left-hander has played for eight teams during his 13-year MLB career and has moved around a lot throughout the last four.

Moore pitched for three teams in 2023 alone and played for five teams over the last three seasons. Among those teams were the Rangers, with whom Moore spent the 2022 season. It was arguably his best season as a pro.

Moore appeared in 63 games for the Rangers that year, posting a 5-2 record with a 1.95 ERA, 14 holds and five saves. Opposing batters hit .187 off the southpaw.

He had another solid year in 2023 but the success has not been replicated this year with the Los Angeles Angels. Moore has a 4.91 ERA in 39 relief appearances with his strikeout and walk numbers trending in the wrong direction. He had his best month of the season in June though and is perhaps turning a corner.

The Rangers bullpen has several viable options but has otherwise been mediocre this year. Kirby Yates has been lights out in a resurgent season and by far their best relief option. David Robertson is also proving he still has plenty left in the tank. There have been whispers about the Rangers potentially shopping either Yates or Robertson, but that would signal Texas not believing it can reach the playoffs.

Regardless if Yates and Robertson remain, the Rangers only have one lefty option out of the bullpen. Texas relievers rank 24th in ERA against left-handed hitters. Lefties are hitting .189 off Matt Moore this year.

He is not a name that will move the needle, but Moore found success with the Rangers just two years ago and could be motivated to pitch for a team still in contention. It's another low-risk move for Texas that could pay dividends down the stretch.