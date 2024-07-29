Brian Callahan had a priority when he took over the Tennessee Titans: fix the offensive line. So he hired his dad to improve a unit that must protect young quarterback Will Levis. But the truth remains that the Titans still have one of the worst lines in the NFL, and it’s no surprise one of the biggest training camp battles to watch comes from that unit.

The Titans wasted no time in repairing the offensive line, selecting JC Latham with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. By default, it seems, the 6-foot-6, 342-pound Latham will start and be the main focus in the chore of protecting Levis.

But the Titans have two position battles that stand out as the team prepares for Week 1. Finding solutions on the right side of the offensive line, at guard and tackle, could determine what kind of competitiveness the team will have this year.

Titans' OL Nicholas Petit-Frere working toward starting role

Nicholas Petit-Frere is the favorite at right tackle. The 6-5, 316-pounder was picked in the third round in 2022. He started all 16 games as a rookie, but only appeared in three games last year. However, Petit-Frere is on the PUP list, perhaps giving guys like Jaelyn Duncan and John Ojukwu a better chance to establish their own footing. Also, Leroy Watson IV, who came over from Cleveland, could be in that scrum as well.

Still, with Petit-Frere in the lead, the best training camp battle probably comes from right guard. Daniel Brunskill, a five-year veteran who spent his first four seasons with the 49ers, started 14 games for the Titans in 2023. He will be challenged by Dillon Radunz, who who had good moments at right tackle in 2023 but will shift to a guard position. Also in the mix is Saahdiq Charles. He seemed to be heavily in the mix during the offseason program.

Titans’ head coach Brian Callahan told athlonsports.com it’s not a sideshow. Players are fighting hard to earn their spots.

“You know, those are going to be real battles,” Callahan said. “I mean, those are real position battles, and they are open. We got players that are capable. Guys are going to compete, and I think the competition raises the level of performance.”

When will the riddles be solved?

Callahan said he doesn’t expect to get final answers early in the process. In fact, the spots may not be solidified until the week of the season’s first game. He told tennessean.com the coaches will supply the players with all the tools they need.

“It’s just a matter of tweaking techniques, giving them different tools in terms of schemes, hands, things of that nature,” Callahan said. “Build them a different toolbox.”

Offensive line coach Bill Callahan agreed, saying many factors will be considered in making critical playing-time decisions. Included in the mix are physicality and technique. Yes, even at the line of scrimmage, minutia matters. Callahan said it’s important to build systems to make things work.

“Just like if you were building a computer, you’ve got the system, the windows, where you’re going to put your folders,” Callahan said. “I believe that you have to have organizational systems that you can explain and give to the players so they can package concepts and ideas and compartmentalize stuff so it’s very unique to them, so it can trigger them when they need it during games.”

Another interesting battle at RB

With Tony Pollard coming on board from the Cowboys, it may seem like a pecking order is firmly set. However, Tyjae Spears may have different thoughts on the playing-time battle.

Pollard is a dual-threat out of the backfield, racking up 3,621 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns, spending most of his six seasons as a backup. He also added 176 catches for 1,318 yards and five scores in the passing game. But Pollard has never been seen as a durable back, and sports only one season as a full-time NFL starter.

Meanwhile, Tyjae Spears grabbed some of Derrick Henry's touches last season as a rookie. He totaled 100 carries for 453 yards and two touchdowns while 52 catches for 385 and a score in the passing game.

Who establishes as the top guy between those two will be interesting to see in camp. And the third RB spot will be up for grabs between Jabari Small, rookie Dillon Johnson, Hassan Haskins, and Julius Chestnut. Small, Chestnut, and Johnson are undrafted free agents while Haskins is a former fourth-round pick.