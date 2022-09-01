2022 College Football Odds: Ole Miss over/under win total prediction

Check out FanDuel’s 2022 college football over under win total odds, including the Ole Miss over under win total prediction, part of our college football odds series.

The Ole Miss Rebels were formidable and tough under former coach Hugh Freeze, but then Freeze engaged in scandalous behavior on a number of fronts and essentially got himself fired. He didn’t want to, but he did. An Ole Miss program which beat Nick Saban and Alabama multiple times, and proved to be a thorn in the side of college football’s most dynastic program over the past 15 years, lost all its stature and influence in the SEC. The program drifted into mediocrity, which has been the normal condition of the Mississippi program for most of the last 45 years. Eli Manning briefly lifted the program in the early 2000s, and the team produced another good season in 2008, but for the most part, the Rebels were nothing like the superpower they were in the 1950s and 1960s under iconic coach Johnny Vaught. Was Mississippi going to enjoy another resurgence?

Lane Kiffin wanted to take on the challenge.

Kiffin failed at Tennessee and USC. He went to Saban to be Alabama’s offensive coordinator. He realized that he needed to coach at a lower level of football, learn lessons, and rebuild his career. He succeeded at Florida Atlantic and spent time honing his craft. When Ole Miss called, he was ready. He was far more mature than the man who stumbled through his amateurish USC tenure. Last year, Lane Kiffin fully arrived. His team was tough and focused. He did not neglect his defense. Kiffin received full buy-in from his players. He cultivated resilience and had a team which didn’t break down in the fourth quarter of a close game. Ole Miss won 10 games and made the Sugar Bowl, a terrific season by any measurement. Now the Rebels try to do it all over again in 2022.

Here are the 2022 College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 College Football Odds: Ole Miss Over/Under Win Total Odds

Ole Miss Rebels:

Over: 7.5 (-130)

Under: 7.5 (+105)

Why Ole Miss Will Win Eight Games

It’s true that Matt Corral is no longer the Rebels’ quarterback, but Jaxson Dart — a transfer from USC — and Luke Altmyer, who played extensive snaps in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor, are very talented quarterbacks in their own right. They might be getting underestimated. Ole Miss should be able to beat Auburn, LSU, and Mississippi State in the SEC West. Add a win in a crossover game against the SEC East, plus four wins in nonconference games, and that’s a formula for eight wins. Ole Miss’s nonconference foes this year are Troy, Georgia Tech, Tulsa, and Central Arkansas. That should be 4-0 without too much of a problem. The Rebels will have to be noticeably bad in SEC play in order to fall below eight wins. They play Vanderbilt, too. That should definitely be a win.

The margin for error is smaller on the under portion of this bet, not the over.

Why Ole Miss Won’t Win Eight Games

If you think LSU will beat Ole Miss, and that Brian Kelly will be able to get the Tigers turned around in only one year, the case for Mississippi winning only seven games becomes a lot more convincing. SEC West programs are in transition this season, but there is a lot of talent at those competitors to Ole Miss. Texas A&M is young, but it has a No. 1-ranked recruiting class. The Aggies can fend off the Rebels. Arkansas is probably better than the Rebels this year. Lane Kiffin’s team also plays Kentucky, a very good opponent under coach Mark Stoops. Ole Miss could easily go 3-5 in the SEC. Even with a 4-0 record in nonconference play, it would fail to win eight games.

Final Ole Miss Win Total Prediction

Ole Miss will beat LSU. It might even beat Texas A&M. The Rebels will go 4-4 in the SEC, not 3-5. That will get them over the total.

Final Ole Miss Win Total Prediction: Over 7.5 (-130)