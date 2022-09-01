2022 College Football Odds: Pittsburgh over/under win total prediction

Check out FanDuel’s 2022 college football over under win total odds, including the Pittsburgh over under win total prediction, part of our college football odds series.

The Pittsburgh Panthers have undergone a lot of changes in the offseason, most of them being negative or, at the very least, subtractions rather than additions. Quarterback Kenny Pickett went to the NFL and became a Pittsburgh Steeler. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple left to go to Nebraska and join Scott Frost. Receiver Jordan Addison went to USC via the transfer portal. Those are all significant losses for a program which won the ACC championship last year, beating Wake Forest in the ACC Championship Game and beating the mighty Clemson Tigers to get to that game. Pittsburgh reached a New Year’s Six bowl game, the Peach Bowl. The program did everything its fans hoped it could do, and then some, but now the central players at the heart of that magnificent 2021 season are gone.

Pittsburgh has to rely on the depth it has built within the program and hope that its newer pieces are able to live up to expectations. That will be the big drama hovering over this program in 2022.

Here are the 2022 College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 College Football Odds: Pittsburgh Over/Under Win Total Odds

Pittsburgh Panthers:

Over: 7.5 (-190)

Under: 7.5 (+160)

Why Pittsburgh Will Win Eight Games

Pittsburgh has some flaws, but is this team going to win only seven games? Are there enough good teams in the ACC Coastal Division to drag the Panthers down to a 7-5 record? It’s doubtful. Pittsburgh should have relatively uncomplicated games against Duke, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and Virginia Tech. Banking those wins plus other nonconference games should get Pittsburgh close to seven wins. Then it’s a matter of winning just two games which are expected to be particularly competitive. If the over-under total was 8.5, we would have a much more interesting and contentious discussion. At 7.5, it’s not that much of a debate. The ACC is relatively weak in its middle section this year. If you watched, for instance, North Carolina struggling in Week Zero against Florida A&M, you can look at the Tar Heels and safely conclude they’re not going to be nearly as good as Pitt. Georgia Tech will be bad. Duke will be bad. Virginia Tech will be mediocre. There are simply too many games in which Pitt will have a favorable matchup.

Why Pittsburgh Won’t Win Eight Games

If you think everything is going to go wrong for Pitt this year, then you can make this play. If you think new quarterback Kedon Slovis is going to be below average, and if new offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti will do a very poor job of helping Slovis within the offense, and if the loss of Jordan Addison will severely hamper the team’s receivers, yes, Pitt won’t win eight games … but all of those things have to happen together, not just one. Pittsburgh could lose to Miami

Final Pittsburgh Win Total Prediction

While Pitt does have some flaws and will have a very tough time defending its ACC Coastal Division championship (not to mention the ACC championship), that doesn’t mean the bottom will fall out. It’s going to be very hard for Pitt to not win eight games. The Panthers should at least do that much, and they might win nine.

Final Pittsburgh Win Total Prediction: Over 7.5 (-190)