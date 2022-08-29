2022 College Football Odds: Texas A&M over/under win total prediction

Check out FanDuel’s 2022 college football over under win total odds, including the Texas A&M over under win total prediction, part of our college football odds series.

The Texas A&M Aggies pulled in the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for the 2022 cycle. Jimbo Fisher’s prowess on the recruiting trail certainly raised eyebrows, and it led to one of the spicy stories of the college football offseason, the big verbal fight with Alabama coach Nick Saban. Now everyone in the SEC and the larger college football world wants to see if Fisher — who coached under Saban on the 2003 national champion LSU Tigers — can do what Kirby Smart and Georgia did this past January: Take the national championship away from Saban but keep it in the SEC. That top-ranked recruiting class will try to develop quickly enough to give Texas A&M enough upside for this 2022 season, but a more realistic forecast involves the Aggies building their depth and talent for a run at the brass ring in 2023, when they host Alabama in College Station. Let’s take a look at the Aggies and how many games they are likely to win this year.

Here are the 2022 College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 College Football Odds: Texas A&M Over/Under Win Total Odds

Texas A&M Aggies:

Over: 8.5 (-165)

Under: 8.5 (+140)

Why Texas A&M Will Win Nine Games

Texas A&M has to play Alabama on the road, and it also has to face Arkansas on a neutral field in Arlington. Those two games are likely losses for the Aggies this year. They host the Miami Hurricanes in what should be a fascinating nonconference game. Hosting Ole Miss — a team which soundly defeated the Aggies last year — will be a challenge. However, as tough as this schedule is, the fact that A&M gets Miami and Ole Miss at home probably tips the scales in favor of a nine-win season. If the Bama and Arkansas games are losses, A&M just needs to split the Miami-Ole Miss pair and take care of business elsewhere on the schedule. For a team which has finished in the upper half of the SEC West the last few seasons, and has continued to recruit better and better over time, that seems entirely doable. Also realize that if this young team passes a few early-season tests, it should be able to win the games it is supposed to win in the back end of the schedule.

Why Texas A&M Won’t Win Nine Games

If you count the Alabama and Arkansas games as losses, and you then predict that A&M will indeed split the Miami-Ole Miss pair, there are still road trips to some tricky places: Starkville for the Ole Miss game, Columbia for the South Carolina game, and then Auburn for a battle against the Tigers. A&M will be favored in all three games, but at least one if not two figure to be very contentious clashes deep into the third quarter and possibly early in the fourth quarter. Just one or two mistakes, just one or two bad bounces of the ball, could ambush the Aggies and give them a fourth loss of the season, keeping them under nine wins.

Final Texas A&M Win Total Prediction

The Aggies announced Haynes King as their quarterback over the weekend. He was injured early last year, so we really didn’t get to see what he was capable of. He has had plenty of time to study Jimbo Fisher’s offense, but he hasn’t had a large number of live reps in college. It’s hard to be especially optimistic about the Aggie offense and the team as a whole this season.

Final Texas A&M Win Total Prediction: Under 8.5 (+140)