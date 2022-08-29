2022 Fantasy Baseball: Top 4 Waiver Wire Pick Ups for Week 20

We are almost there. The fantasy baseball players are but one week away in the majority of head-to-head leagues. That makes Week 20 the most important of the season for fantasy baseball managers. Many of my leagues have been tucked away one way or the other. But even I have two leagues where either a playoff spot or a first-round bye depend on the final regular season week.

That makes recognizing and adding the right players that much more important. Thankfully, there are a handful of really good options still available in a majority of fantasy baseball leagues. It’s a solid mix this week of hitters, starters and relievers. So, whether you are in need of a last-minute bat, or a starter that can help fill out your rotation, or some cheap saves, there are guys out there.

Here are our top four waiver wire pick ups for Week 20 of the 2022 fantasy baseball season.

Top 4 Waiver Wire Pick Ups for Week 20 in Fantasy Baseball

4. Justin Steele – Chicago Cubs SP

The fourth ranked player available on my list normally would have been number one. Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele has quietly been utterly dominant. He has not allowed more than three earned runs in a start since June 23. Since that time, he has lowered his ERA from 4.59 down to 3.19. He has had 10 starts, with eight of them where he allowed either zero or one run.

Justin Steele has the best ERA in MLB since the start of July: 1.46 ERA (min 45 IP), per @WatchMarquee. pic.twitter.com/aOKLrZkw2C — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) August 27, 2022

Because he pitches for the Cubs, he does not get much press. He also does not get a ton of run support. That is reflected in his 39 percent ownership in fantasy baseball leagues. But it obviously needs to be higher, much higher.

There is a caveat though. He left his most recent start in the sixth inning in Milwaukee while tossing a shutout with back tightness. It was reported to be precautionary, but is still worth monitoring nonetheless. On Sunday, it was revealed that he cannot travel with the team to Toronto because of his vaccination status. Instead, his next start will likely come next weekend in St. Louis. Both teams pose a serious threat and would be a difficult matchup. But with how well this 27-year-old has pitched, that should not matter.

3. Christian Arroyo – Boston Red Sox 2B, 3B, SS, OF

The next player on my list is barely owned in most fantasy baseball leagues. Christian Arroyo’s roster percentage sits at 15 percent, which I believe to be too low for a number of reasons.

The easiest and most glaring reason is how well he is seeing the ball right now. Arroyo is 14-for-40 with six runs, five RBI and two stolen bases over the last 10 days. As much as Boston has struggled this year, their offense typically hasn’t been the reason.

The 27-year-old utility man is consistently hitting either fifth or sixth in the Red Sox lineup. So, there will likely continue to be run-producing opportunities. In limited action last year, Arroyo was putting up the same type numbers he is this year, hitting around .290.

Not a lot to be pleased about with the 2022 Red Sox but its hard not to be happy with what Christian Arroyo has done- 217 PA, .289/.333/.428, 11 2B, 6 HR, 22 RBI, 5 SB. Still only 27 years old. pic.twitter.com/kKQCbtIgOR — Ed Hand (@EdwardHand8) August 26, 2022

The speed is a nice little bonus. But his positional flexibility is the nicest asset to Arroyo’s game for fantasy baseball managers. Going into the final week of the regular season, the last thing you want is to have empty spot on your roster because you don’t have that position player. He’s not going to be a league-winner by any means. But he can certainly help a lot of rosters right now.

2. Rafael Montero – Houston Astros RP

The Houston Astros recently placed closer Ryan Pressly on the 15-day injured list with neck spasms. It was the second time this season that Pressly has dealt with this issue. He missed a few weeks in late April as well. Both then and now, Dusty Baker has turned to Rafael Montero to close games out.

Montero has already picked up two saves since Pressly went down. He is up to nine on the season. Anyone who is consistently getting ninth inning work for the Astros should be getting fantasy baseball managers’ attention. Despite struggling a bit as of late, Montero still has elite stuff. He’s better than a K per inning guy, with 57 strikeouts in 53 innings this year, to go with 2.68 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP. His ERA was actually well below 1.00 into June until a couple bad appearances.

The news on Pressly is not terrible and he is expected back in a week or two. But for those fantasy baseball managers trying to find a cheap source of saves, Montero is available in 52 percent of Yahoo leagues right now.

1. Matt Manning – SP Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers starter Matt Manning has been pitching incredibly well lately. He is coming off of a victory over the San Francisco Giants when he tossed six shutout innings with eight punch outs. Prior to that, he dominated the Angels and the Rays, with a tough start vs. the White Sox mixed in.

Last four starts for Matt Manning: 25 IP

5 BB

26 K

1 HR

1.80 ERA He finishes six scoreless innings on Wednesday by striking out the side in the 6th. — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) August 24, 2022

But this pick up is not just about how he is performing right now. Manning was a top-10 draft pick and one of the top prospects in baseball. He looked good to begin the season, but in his second start was forced out due to shoulder inflammation. That kept him sidelined for almost four months.

But since his return, he is reminding Tigers fans why they drafted him so high. He should also be reminding fantasy baseball managers why as well.