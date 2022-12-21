By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The fantasy football playoffs are underway. Depending on the format of the playoffs in your leagues, you are likely either entering the second week of your first round matchup, or you have moved onto the second round of the postseason already. Regardless of your playoff situation, it’s clear that our Week 16 start ’em sit’ em quarterbacks list is worth taking a look at, especially if you are still in the playoffs.

Finding some strong production from the quarterback position is a perfect way to gain the upper hand on your opponent in Week 16, but it’s important to know which players could help you win your game. So with that being said, let’s dive into the list and take a look at three quarterbacks who should be starting for you, and three who should be riding the bench.

Week 16 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Daniel Jones has pretty much been a league average quarterback this season, but that hasn’t prevented him from being a good streaming option when the matchup is right. Jones is averaging 16.58 fantasy points per game using ESPN’s standard quarterback scoring metrics, and while that’s not exactly stellar production, he has a favorable matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16. Yes, the Vikings are 11-3 on the season, but they are 26th ranked defense when it comes to opposing quarterback fantasy scoring. Jones could be forced into action early and often if the Giants fall behind fast in this one, making him a strong starting option in Week 16.

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It hasn’t been a good season for Tom Brady both on the field and in the fantasy football world. Even when he managed to throw for 315 yards and three touchdowns in Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals, it didn’t matter because he committed four total turnovers. The good news for Brady is that he has a very favorable matchup in Week 16 against a beat up Arizona Cardinals secondary. The Bucs offense isn’t good, but they have been getting into a bit more of a rhythm, especially in the passing game, in recent weeks. It wouldn’t be out of the picture to expect Brady to throw for at least 250 yards and a pair of touchdowns in this one, which makes him an interesting starter option.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Speaking of legendary quarterbacks who have struggled this season, Aaron Rodgers went from being a surefire fantasy starter to a player readily available in nearly 25 percent of leagues. Rodgers hasn’t eclipsed the 20 fantasy point mark in any game this season, but that could change in Week 16. The Miami Dolphins, Rodgers’ upcoming opponent, are the second worst unit when it comes to opposing quarterback fantasy scoring, and this is a game that Rodgers and the Packers desperately need to win. Miami needs to win too, though, so don’t be surprised if this ends up becoming a shootout, which would be great for Rodgers’ fantasy outlook.

Week 16 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson was expected to be a fantasy football savior this season after his 11-game suspension with the Cleveland Browns ended. Instead, he’s been mediocre at best through his first three starts. Watson and the Browns offense have looked all out of sorts, and after being close to a lock to start shortly after he returned, Watson is a huge question mark moving forward. The Saints defense has been middle of the pack this season when it comes to opposing quarterback fantasy scoring, but Watson cannot be a reliable starting option until he proves he can perform. He is a must-bench option if you have him in Week 16.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott continues to shoot himself in the foot when it comes to his fantasy production this season. He’s largely taken a backseat to the Dallas Cowboys ground game, but even when he throws the football, he’s been turning it over at an incredibly high rate. With a lower volume of pass attempts, Prescott’s fantasy stock has plummeted, and Week 16 sees him going against a tough Philadelphia Eagles defense. The Eagles defense could be primed for a big game, especially if Jalen Hurts ends up being unable to play. That could spell trouble for Prescott, and considering the strength of Philly’s defense and Prescott’s own struggles, it makes it very tough to trust him as a starter in this one.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

I had Trevor Lawrence as a sit ’em option in Week 15 as well, and all he did was put up a 26.82 fantasy point performance against one of the best defenses in the league. Lawrence draws another tough matchup in Week 16 against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. It feels like Lawrence is bound to regress, but maybe he’s finally put everything together in the NFL. Either way, he’s going against a tough Jets secondary on a short week of rest, while also dealing with a toe injury. Lawrence could simply be breaking out, but it’s better to get burned by him producing on the bench than to get burned by him giving you nothing as a starter.