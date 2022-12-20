By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked as though they were on their way to bagging their seventh win of the season last Sunday when they erected a 17-point lead over the Cincinnati Bengals in the second quarter of the contest at home. Instead, the Buccaneers would blow that lead completely with their offense and defense stumbling in the second half to eventually lose the game, 34-23.

It was an embarrassing loss for the Buccaneers, one that left Brady admitting that he’s one of the reasons behind his team’s collapse during a recent episode of his Let’s Go Podcast (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).

“Rough day and, man, losing sucks,” Brady told Jim Gray. “It’s just the reality. There’s not a lot of explanation. Unfortunately I’ve had to do too much of that this year. So just learning from it and trying to be better. And obviously woke up at 3:00 a.m. [Monday] morning just trying to figure out, you know, I just had some real shitty plays [Sunday] at the end of the day. So you can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times. And that’s on me. So that’s how I feel.”

Brady finished the game with 312 passing yards and three touchdowns on 30 of 44 completions for the Buccaneers but he also threw a pair of interceptions and also lost two fumbles.

In other words, he had all of the Buccaneers’ four turnovers against the Buccaneers, who outscored Tampa Bay in the second half, 31-6.

Fortunately for the Buccaneers, the NFC South division is a wasteland that even with a 6-8 record, they still are the No. 1 team in the group