Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season is a big deal for many teams throughout the league still in playoff contention, but it’s also a big deal for fantasy football managers who find themselves embroiled in tightly contested playoff series. Fantasy managers need to be set at every position heading into this crucial week of action, including the tight end position, which makes our Week 16 tight end start ’em sit ’em list a very important read.

Finding production at the tight end production is very tough, especially for those who are trying to stream a tight end in the playoffs. There are a few consistent options, but for the most part, many fantasy managers will be scrambling to see if they can find a consistent option in a crucial week. With that in mind, let’s take a look at three tight ends who should be starting, and three who should be sitting in Week 16.

Week 16 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

Darren Waller made his long awaited return to the field in Week 15 for the Las Vegas Raiders, and he immediately delivered for fantasy owners who had been holding onto him in hopes he would be able to help out in playoff time. Waller has a strong connection with quarterback Derek Carr, and appears to be fully healthy for the first time all season. When he’s playing at the top of his game, Waller is a clear cut top five tight end in the league, and while he has a bit of risk attached to him, if you stashed Waller in your leagues, it’s time to reap the benefits of that move and start him in Week 16.

Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers

Gerald Everett has been a steady option at tight end all season long, and he has remained productive even with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams making their returns to action for the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers have a comfy matchup in Week 16 against the mess of a team that is the Indianapolis Colts, and Everett should benefit greatly from this. Everett was consistent again in Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans, and considering how he continues to see a steady diet of targets, Everett is a strong starting option even though he hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 4.

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

Given how many folks need tight end help, it’s been strange to see how little attention Juwan Johnson has gotten for his strong play as of late. Johnson has scored seven touchdowns over the last seven games he has played, which immediately makes him one of the top tight end options in the league. Johnson was phenomenal again in Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons, and while the Cleveland Browns defense offers him a much stiffer test, Johnson has been such a big red zone threat that it makes it tough to start someone over him in Week 16. Even with the New Orleans Saints offensive inconsistencies, Johnson is a strong starting option if you need one.

Week 16 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

On the other side of the field, the Browns have David Njoku at tight end. Njoku has finally begun to reach his potential with Cleveland this season, conversely making him a strong fantasy football tight end option. Unfortunately, the Browns offense has somehow taken a step back ever since Deshaun Watson returned to the field, which has completely tanked the production of Cleveland’s top pass catchers. That includes Njoku, and against a tough Saints defense, it’s safe to expect the Browns to keep the ball on the ground as much as they can. That spells bad news for Njoku, and he should be left on the bench for this one.

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

Aside from a torrid stretch in Weeks 9 & 10, Cole Kmet hasn’t really been a starting caliber tight end option for fantasy football owners. In some sense, Kmet could have a favorable matchup going against the Buffalo Bills in Week 16, as the Chicago Bears may fall behind early in this one and be forced to play catch up. But the Bears passing attack is wildly inconsistent, and the Bills defense is allowing the fourth fewest fantasy points for opposing tight ends on the season. Kmet hasn’t really proven that his two week hot stretch was anything other than a fluke, and it seems unlikely he will be able to prove otherwise in Week 16 against the Bills.

Daniel Bellinger, New York Giants

Daniel Bellinger is a strange fantasy football case. He’s the New York Giants top tight end, and while he’s almost always on the field, he’s an afterthought in the passing game. Bellinger had an OK start to the season in the Giants passing attack, but he’s been pretty useless as of late. There are some folks who like the matchup Bellinger has against the Minnesota Vikings, but there are several better options than him in Week 16, and any week at this stage of the game really. Bellinger could be a sneaky boom option, but he’s an even bigger bust candidate, and he should be avoided in Week 16 despite what others may say.