2022 NFL Odds: Atlanta Falcons over/under win total prediction

It is time to rise up Falcons faithful! After a turbulent 2021 season and offseason, the Falcons are motivated to prove to the rest of the league that they can be a formidable threat from start to finish. Let’s dive into our FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, where our Atlanta Falcons over-under win total prediction and pick will be made!

With the departure of QB Matt Ryan, the Falcons decided to acquire one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league in former Titan and Raider Marcus Mariota. A Heisman winner during his time at Oregon, Atlanta is hopeful that Mariota can transform into the deadly accurate passer that he once was during his college days. With their backs up against the wall financially with not a whole lot of breathing room with their salary cap, Atlanta relied on team-friendly deals to help improve the overall talent on the team prior to this season. Additionally, Atlanta is confident with the picks that they made in the NFL Draft such as possible future star wideout Drake London from USC. Will the stars align for the Falcons to make some headlines this season and win at least 4.5 games?

Here are the 2022 NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Odds: Falcons Over/Under Win Total Odds

Atlanta Falcons:

Over: 4.5 (-120)

Under: 4.5 (+100)

Why The Falcons Will Win 5 Games

To begin, this roster underwent a massive revamping since the last time we saw this team in the regular season. During the 2021 season, the Falcons finished an underwhelming 7-10. While they were not necessarily a dreadful team, they lacked firepower on both sides of the ball. When things came to a conclusion, Atlanta’s upper management decided they needed to turn the page and go into the 2022 season with a blank canvas to give second-year coach Arthur Smith the best possible chance to win.

Not to mention, but even with some of the team’s departures throughout the offseason, winning at least five games seems doable with the group’s newly acquired personnel, especially after winning seven last season. Some of these new ballers include the talented Pro Bowl cornerback from Tennessee Casey Hayward, who could be one of the better free agent signings that the Falcons have made in years. The loss of Deion Jones on injured reserve to start the season will hurt, but the addition of Mykal Walker and even Nick Kwaitkoski will prove to the rest of the league that Atlanta has depth at linebacker.

Also, the deadly combination of tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London will surely give opposing defenses fits for years to come. Clearly, defenses won’t be able to cover them both, and if the dynamic duo can both endure breakout seasons, the Falcons could be fighting it out in the NFC playoff picture by the conclusion of the regular season.

Why The Falcons Won’t Win 5 Games

The history of football proves time and time again that it is nearly impossible to win without a quarterback. After months of rumors that the Falcons were one of a few select teams that were in the sweepstakes to try and trade for the controversial but talented Deshaun Watson. In fact, it even got to the point that it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Watson was soon going to be a Falcon. However, things did not go as planned as the former Texans’ signal caller displayed a strong desire to go and play in Cleveland instead.

Now, with the Falcons seemingly devaluing Matt Ryan in the entire process, Atlanta had no choice but to move on from their longtime franchise quarterback. Instead, Atlanta had to “settle” with Mariota leading the offense. Without a doubt, Mariota enjoyed successful moments in Tennessee which included a taste of the playoffs, but he was also the same guy that was booted from town after losing the starting gig to Ryan Tannehill. Which version of Mariota will the Falcons see?

Another reason why winning at least five games may get kind of dicey will be because of the lack of depth at the wide receiver position. Not only did the Falcons make multiple headlines throughout the offseason, but none were more chaotic than when star wideout Calvin Ridley was suspended by the NFL for an entire year after he placed bets on a betting app. Without a doubt, Atlanta will be asking a lot from rookie receiver Drake London and company to get open for their new quarterback. Not to mention, but the Falcons will have their hands full with a top ten toughest schedule in the league.

Final Falcons Win Total Prediction

After going 7-10 in 2021, it appears certain that the Falcons have what it takes to at least finish the regular season at 5-12 thanks to the addition of some playmakers on both sides of the ball. The keys to the Lamborghini are being handed to Mariota this season. Can he avoid spinning out in his first year as a starter in more than two years? Indeed he can. The Falcons will get the job done and should hit the over with their win total in 2022.

Final Falcons Win Total Prediction: Over 4.5 (+100)