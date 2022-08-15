2022 NFL Odds: Indianapolis Colts over/under win total prediction

The Indianapolis Colts look to bounce back from last season, where their season ended in humiliation and sadness. It is time to examine FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including the Colts’ over/under win total.

The Colts ended their season with a thump, losing 26-11 in Week 18 against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, they look to bounce back with a new quarterback in Matt Ryan.

Frank Reich returns for his fifth season as head coach of the Colts. He is 38-30 as coach (1-2 in playoffs) and looks to build on that. However, Reich lost defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who left to take the head coaching job for the Chicago Bears. Gus Bradley joins the squad as the new defensive coordinator, hoping to fix some of the ailments that plagued their season.

The Colts will look to avoid another slow start, as they went 0-3 last year before winning their first game. They will have two road games to start the season, both against divisional rivals, which should serve as a solid opening test.

Here are the 2022 NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Odds: Colts Over/Under Win Total Odds

Indianapolis Colts:

Over: 9.5 (-160)

Under: 9.5 (+135)

Why The Colts Will Win 10 Games

The Colts play in the AFC South, and everything is in transition. The Tennessee Titans just gave up their best wide receiver and employ a mediocre quarterback. Also, the Houston Texans are still in rebuilding mode, not yet ready to complete. The Jaguars are still as bad as ever, with another new head coach. Thus, the division is ripe for the taking.

Ryan joins the fray as the new quarterback, having thrown for 3,968 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. He signed a two-year contract and is ready to roll. Additionally, the Colts bring back Jonathan Taylor, who had a spectacular season. Taylor rushed for 1,811 yards (102 more than the previous franchise record) and 18 touchdowns. Additionally, he had two receiving touchdowns. Michael Pittman emerged as a number one receiver, notching 88 receptions for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns.

The defense brings in a new pass rusher, adding Yannick Ngakoue to the fray. Ngakoue has had 55.5 sacks over seven years and will help take the pressure off DeForest Buckner. Bucker had seven sacks, and 18 quarterback hits in 2022. Also, Darius Leonard returns. He had 122 tackles but did not record a sack. Thus, expect him to look for a bounce-back. The Colts signed Stephen Gilmore to become their ultimate shutdown cornerback. He will join Kenny Moore II, a Pro Bowl slot defender, in the secondary.

The Colts will win 10 games if their elite stars excel. Ultimately, staying healthy will be essential. The Colts must avoid the early-season slump and not let themselves get in too big a hole.

Why The Colts Won’t Win 10 Games

The Colts have depth issues. Taylor is their bell-cow but Nyheim Hines struggled last season, rushing for 276 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, he only had 40 receptions for 310 yards and one touchdown. The Colts will roll with mostly newbies behind Pittman, drafting wide receiver Alec Pierce in the second round and tight end Jelani Woods in the third round. Will the rookies catch on?

The Colts have two pro bowlers on the line in Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly. However, they are thin behind them. If one or both suffered an injury, the line would have issues similar to last season.

The linebacking core also has depth issues. Leonard is the heart and soul of that unit, but there is not much behind him. The Colts must build some depth behind him and prepare everyone for a needed situation. Also, the Colts must figure out who the other cornerback will be on the other side of Gilmore.

Rodrigo Blankenship returns as the kicker, hoping to recreate the magic from year one and not the sadness from last season. Which kicker will the Colts see?

The Colts will not cover the win total because they underachieve and will struggle against teams they should beat. Additionally, there is a stretch of the season where they face some tough road trips.

Final Colts Win Total Prediction:

The Colts are improved. Will it matter? There are plenty of chances for success based on the schedule. However, I can see them bouncing up and down all year. The difference here was the last three games. They will go 7-7 through 14. Ultimately, they will face the Los Angeles Chargers (at home), a road date with the New York Giants, and a home finale against the Texans. The Colts will win all three of those games. Thus, expect the Colts to finish with 10 wins.

Final Colts Win Total Prediction: Over: 9.5 (-160)