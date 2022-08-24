2022 NFL Odds: New Orleans Saints over/under win total prediction

The New Orleans Saints are fighting to make the playoffs this season. Let’s check out FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including the Saints’ over/under win total prediction.

The Saints were in the middle of the pack last season finishing with a (9-8) record. Despite missing out on the postseason, this team is not to be taken lightly. Drew Brees is no longer running the show but they still contain an elite offense led by Alvin Kamara. If they can put everything together then they can make a lot of noise offensively. The defense also improved during the offseason and this squad should be the clear-cut No. 2 team in the NFC South Division. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the favorite to win the division but if the Saints play to their expectations don’t be shocked if they are right behind them. Remember, the Saints have dominated the Bucs in recent matchups.

Here are the 2022 NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Odds: Saints Over/Under Win Total Odds

New Orleans Saints:

Over: 8.5 (+105)

Under: 8.5 (-125)

Why The Saints Will Win 9 Games

The Saints can easily win nine games this season. On paper, they contain one of the best rosters with superstars on both sides of the ball. Let’s start with the offense. Jameis Winston will be the starting quarterback. The talent is there for the former Heisman Trophy winner, and if he can limit the turnovers then watch out. Alvin Kamara is a top-5 running back in the NFL and buddy Mark Ingram II will be the backup.

Do the Saints have the best wide receiver trio? It’s really hard to argue against Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and rookie Chris Olave from The Ohio State University. Former Buckeye himself, Thomas, is on pace to return this season but hasn’t played since 2020. Winston has a ton of options and do not forget about Tayson Hill. The Saints also drafted LT Trevor Penning along with Olave which shows how valuable the 2022 NFL Draft was for the Saints.

New Orleans saw another familiar face return home to Louisiana along with Jarvis Landry, but this time on the defense. Tyrann Mathieu signed a 3-year $33 million dollar deal this past offseason. He’s returning to the state where he and Landry played together at LSU. With him teaming up with Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Maye, Demario Davis, Marcus Davenport, and Cameron Jordan, the Saints’ defense could be one of the best in the NFL this year.

Why The Saints Won’t Win 9 Games

The biggest reason why the Saints would fail to reach nine wins would be because of their play at QB. Winston has proved that he can have elite games, but he has also proved that he can lose a game with his turnovers. That will be the biggest thing to watch for during this season. The offense brought in backup QB Andy Dalton to be an option just in case Winton isn’t fully ready to go this season. Winton’s 2021 season ended after he suffered a torn ACL in Week 8. Things could be a little shaky early on at the quarterback position but once they develop, it should take off.

The schedule isn’t the easiest either. Playing in the NFC, it’s automatically going to be easier than playing in the AFC. However, NO will be facing the AFC North division which contains four teams capable of making a run this year. They will also face the NFC West Division which means they play the reigning Super Bowl Champions in the Los Angeles Rams. Outside of the Seahawks (sorry Seattle), that is seven games that will have to be played at their best. Luckily for the Saints, they have the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons in their division to make up for those tougher matchups outside of the division.

Final Saints Win Total Prediction

I expect the Saints to win at least nine games this season. They should finish second in the division unless they find a way to surpass the Buccaneers. If this team finished with nine wins last year, then that should be their minimum because this team improved during the offseason. If you think about it, they are adding Landry, Thomas, Olave, and Mathieu to an already elite franchise.

Final Saints Win Total Prediction: Over 8.5 (+105)