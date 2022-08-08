2022 NFL Odds: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over/under win total prediction

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will bring back the “GOAT” for one more win at a Super Bowl after falling short to the Los Angeles Rams. It’s time to take a look at FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including the Buccaneers’ over/under win total.

The Bucs lost to the Rams in the NFL Divisional game, despite rallying from a 27-3 deficit to tie it late. Ultimately, they could not stop Cooper Kupp, and Tom Brady watched helplessly as the Rams marched down the field to set up a game-winning field goal. Brady then retired in February, only to return a few weeks later. However, Bruce Arians stepped down as head coach to make way for Todd Bowles to take over. Bowles gets a shot at redemption after a terrible stint as head coach of the New York Jets. Also, Byron Leftwich is back as the offensive coordinator and plans to implement more of a running game after Brady led the league in pass attempts, completions, and passing yards.

The Bucs also have a division that is in transition, which makes it easier for them to content. Likewise, they get Brady back, along with most of their weapons, ready for another shot at the Lombardi trophy. Will it be enough? Also, can the Bucs stay healthy down the stretch and will they find a way to beat the Rams?

Here are the 2022 NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Odds: Buccaneers Over/Under Win Total Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Over: 11.5 (+105)

Under: 11.5 (-125)

Why The Buccaneers Will Win 12 Games

Brady is the greatest of all time. There is no debate about that anymore after he led the Bucs to a Super Bowl two seasons ago. Likewise, the man threw for 43 touchdowns and 5316 yards in 2021. Those are spectacular stats, especially at his age. Likewise, Brady has a litany of weapons that any quarterback would salivate over.

Leonard Fournette returns as their top back. He rushed for 812 yards on a 4.51 average yards per attempt, with eight touchdowns. Now, Fournette has Ke’Shawn Vaughn waiting in the wings as his top backup after the departure of Ronald Jones. Tristan Wirfs is back to protect the right side of the line and was All-Pro last year.

Mike Evans returns and will look to replicate his 2021 season, where he produced 1035 yards and 14 touchdowns. Additionally, Chris Godwin has recovered from an ACL tear that ended his season last year. He produced 98 receptions with 1103 yards and five touchdowns. Also, the Bucs added Julio Jones and Russell Gage as secondary options, relieving some of the pressure off Evans and Godwin.

Vita Vea is back to anchor the defense and stop opposing runners from doing anything. The Bucs ranked third in run defense in 2021, and Vea, along with Lavonte David and Devin White, contributed to this effort. Additionally, the Bucs bring back Shaq Barrett, who produced 10 sacks and three forced fumbles, while rushing the quarterback from the left edge.

Carlton Davis returns and is one of the top-tier cornerbacks in the game when healthy. Additionally, his improvement over three seasons has produced remarkable results, and teams are not throwing so confidently in his direction as before.

The Buccaneers will win 12 games because they have one of the best offenses in the NFL, and teams cannot run on them. Subsequently, it will provide results where teams are playing from behind often. Their division is one of the weakest in the NFL, giving the Bucs at least four guaranteed wins.

Why The Buccaneers Won’t Win 12 Games

How much does Brady have left? Also, Tampa Bay lost two valuable guards on the offensive line. Al Marpet retired, and Alex Cappa signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. You have to consider that the Bucs do not have many options behind Brady, which was a significant reason why he advocated for a better running game this year. The Bucs also have some holes in the secondary, and Davis has missed 14 games since 2018.

The Bucs will need to replace the production missing from Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul. While neither were the elite rushers they used to be, both still provided value and depth. Thus, the Bucs must replace that. It will not be easy, and the Bucs have some holes to fill.

The Bucs will not win 12 games because they lost some valuable pieces, and Brady is a year later. Plus, Bowles is nowhere near the level of coach that Arians was.

Final Buccaneers Win Total Prediction

The Bucs are still a loaded team and one of the best in the NFL. There are only two teams in the NFC that can beat them consistently, and the Bucs play them three times this year. Otherwise, they do not have much competition. Expect the Bucs to win 12 games, and potentially 13, as they march toward another opportunity at the Super Bowl.

Final Buccaneers Win Total Prediction: Over 11.5 (+105)