2022 NFL Odds: Tennessee Titans over/under win total prediction

The Tennessee Titans were the best team in the AFC before flaming out in the divisional round of the playoffs. It is time to look at FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including the Titans’ over/under win total.

The Titans were 12-5 and cruising into the playoffs with a squad ready to make a run. Then, they ran into a buzzsaw named Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite sacking Burrow nine times, the Titans found a way to lose 19-16. Ultimately, it was a poor decision by quarterback Ryan Tannehill that set up the game-winning field goal for Cincinnati, ending it for the Titans.

Mike Vrabel won NFL Coach of the Year for his masterful job guiding the Titans to the top seed in the AFC despite an injury-plagued roster. Moreover, he led Tennessee to victory despite losing Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown for chunks of the season. It was the fourth playoff appearance in five seasons for the Titans, who continue to search for that elusive Super Bowl. Now, they are in a more competitive conference that includes the Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and more.

Here are the 2022 NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Odds: Titans Over/Under Win Total Odds

Tennessee Titans:

Over: 9.5 (+115)

Under: 9.5 (-135)

Why The Titans Will Win 10 Games

Henry is back and will prepare to make a comeback from an injury-plagued season. Remember, it was only two seasons ago where Henry tore up defenders for over 2,000 yards on the ground. Last year, Henry ran for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns. Assuming he stays healthy, it is possible he can accomplish it again. Henry was on his way to another 2,000-yard season when he broke his ankle on Halloween. Now, he looks to prove he can get to the threshold again. Tennessee will also mix in Dontrell Hilliard, who filled in for Henry last year. He had 350 yards and two touchdowns.

The Titans lost Brown after trading him to the Eagles. However, they drafted Treylon Burks, who they believe can replace the value Brown gave them. Also, the Titans signed Robert Woods, hoping he will provide veteran leadership and solid hands. Austin Hooper joins the Titans as their best tight end in a while.

The defense is one of the best in the NFL. Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry are monsters on the D-Line. Simmons had 8.5 sacks, while Autry produced nine. Also, linebacker Harold Landry had a career year, generating 12 sacks. Additionally, Tennessee has a great run-stopper in Teair Tart.

Further, Bud Dupree will be back and healthy after dealing with an ACL injury last season. Kevin Byard leads the secondary and had seven interceptions last season. Now, he will look to repeat that effort and help protect the secondary.

The Titans will win 10 games because they have one of the best coaching staff in the NFL. Likewise, they have Henry and a vaunted defense. Running the ball and stopping the run have always produced winners.

Why The Titans Won’t Win 10 Games

Tannehill is the elephant in the room. What if he fails again? Tennessee has considered the possibility. Thus, they drafted Malik Willis to be the eventual heir. But they could face the possibility that Malik will not be ready.

Additionally, the Titans have a terrible line. Taylor Lewan, Ben Jones, and Nate Davis are the only returners to a line that constantly shuffled last year while allowing 47 sacks. Moreover, it hindered Tannehill’s performance. He threw for 3,734 yards with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Losing Brown will hurt. Can Tennessee fill the void? Is anyone ready to take over? Woods is exceptional, but he is no Brown. Also, he has a lengthy injury history. Tennessee hopes he can stay healthy.

While the defense is great, the only weakness is in the secondary. Byard is excellent, but there are question marks that abound around him. What if the Titans cannot get to the quarterback? Usually, it means they have time to throw. Having time to throw means that the secondary will face trouble. Tennessee must figure out who will protect the secondary and help Byard guard the toughest receivers in the NFL.

The Titans will not cover the spread because there are too many questions in offense around Henry. Likewise, the pass rush will not be able to fill the void in the secondary.

Final Titans Win Total Prediction

Tennessee lost a step. However, it does not mean they are about to fall. They still play in a lousy division and can easily put up 10 wins on running and good defense alone. Expect them to go over the spread and win 10 games.

Final Titans Win Total Prediction: Over: 9.5 (+115)