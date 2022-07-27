2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic Odds: Prediction, odds and pick

Last year, Cam Davis secured his first PGA Tour win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The Australian will look to defend his title this week in Detroit, in one of just a handful of storylines surrounding the fourth installment of the event. 2019 winner Nate Lashley is also in the field, while Bryson DeChambeau, who won in 2020, will not be participating after defecting to LIV Golf earlier this year. With that said, check out some of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic favorites and sleepers along with the pick to win it all.

Here are the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds for 20 players in the field, courtesy of FanDuel.

Golf Odds: 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Patrick Cantlay +1000

Tony Finau +1300

Will Zalatoris +1400

Cameron Young +1600

Max Homa +2200

Cam Davis +2700

Webb Simpson +3300

Kevin Kisner +3300

Keegan Bradley +3300

Adam Scott +3700

Sahith Theegala +3700

Davis Riley +3700

Cameron Tringale +3700

Cameron Champ +4100

Adam Hadwin +4200

Chris Kirk +4200

Denny McCarthy +4200

Maverick McNealy +4200

Russell Henley +4200

Gary Woodland +4500

*Watch the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic Favorites Odds

Tony Finau +1300: Fresh off a win at the 3M Open, Finau was already poised to benefit from positive momentum. However, considering Detroit Golf Club features somewhat similar challenges as last week’s event at TPC Twin Cities, there’s even more reason to feel good about the 32-year-old’s chances. Finau was the most consistent performer at the event, scoring 68 or lower in all four rounds while picking up steam as the weekend rolled on. He was six off the lead at the cut and five back of leader Scott Piercy entering the final day, before storming ahead to win by three strokes with rounds of 65 and 67 to close out the tournament.

Will Zalatoris +1500: Attacking the green will be pivotal this weekend, something that seems to play into Zalatoris’ hands. After ranking seventh in the category during his 2021 Rookie of the Year campaign, he currently leads the PGA in Strokes Gained Approach the Green and is the only golfer above 1.000 this season. The 25-year-old is one of the rising stars on the tour, and Detroit could be the perfect place for him to secure his first career PGA win. He has 16 top 10 results in his short time on tour, which includes second-place finishes at the Masters, PGA Championship, and U.S. Open.

Cameron Young +1600: Young is another 25-year-old who seems to have a good shot at his first win on tour this weekend. He did not participate in the 3M Open but did string together an impressive performance in his British Open debut earlier this month. Young held the lead through 18 holes after shooting a flawless 8-under-par opening round and entered the final day well within striking distance. A pair of bogies on the front nine ended up proving costly, but he sank an eagle putt on 18 to finish 7-under par and 19-under for the tournament, one shot back of Open champion Cameron Smith. Obviously, St. Andrew’s is a much different animal, but at 16-to-1 odds, the Rookie of the Year hopeful is worth consideration. He’s currently second on the tour with .942 Shots Gained Off-The-Tee.

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic Sleepers Odds

Cam Davis +3100: Davis’ comfort on the course is something that could work to his advantage, as he looks to become the tournament’s first-ever two-time champion. Davis found himself in trouble after bogeying the 16th hole on the final day of last year’s event. However, he holed out a 50-foot sand shot on the 17th before recording a birdie on the 18th to force a playoff with Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann, who he went on to beat after five more holes. Davis hasn’t won a PGA event since then, but four par fives each day will present ample opportunities for a player who ranks sixth on tour with an average of one eagle every 96.9 holes.

Cameron Champ +5000: The Rocket Mortgage Classic has been friendly to long drivers in its brief history, with two of its three previous winners ranking in the top-20 on tour in averaging driving distance — including DeChambeau, who led the PGA in the category when he won in 2020. This makes Cameron Champ an intriguing long-shot pick at 50-to-1. Champ’s average driving distance of 319.7 yards leads the tour entering this week, with Wyndham Clark (+6500) being the only other player in the field that ranks in the top five. Champ is still seeking his first PGA Tour win of the season, but he has posted some promising results — including a tied-for-16th finish at last weekend’s 3M Open. He also tied for sixth and 10th at the Mexico Open and Masters Tournament, respectively.

Final 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic Prediction & Pick

Zalatoris’ .633 shots gained off-the-tee — the 11th-best on tour — combined with his prowess approaching the green gives him a unique edge and plenty of value at 15-to-1. Davis and Champ are also worth considering for top-10 finishes, depending on what those odds are when they become available.

Final 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic Prediction & Pick: Will Zalatoris +1400