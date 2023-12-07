Ahead of Week 14 of the 2023 NFL Season, it’s time to see which Defenses to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Approaching Week 14 in the majority of fantasy football leagues, we stand at a crucial juncture. This marks either the ultimate or penultimate week before the postseason unfolds. Fantasy football managers are under increased pressure, whether it's about improving their seeding, clinching a coveted postseason spot, or avoiding the undesirable last place. Consequently, the choices to start or bench specific players carry significant weight.

The positive news is that, unlike the previous week with six teams on bye, only two teams are on bye in Week 14. Moreover, the impact of crucial lineup losses is relatively minimal. Making precise decisions on player selections becomes paramount, and to assist you in this critical task, we're highlighting some of our top defense recommendations for the upcoming matchups.

Defenses to Start in Week 14

Houston Texans (@ NYJ)

As we assess the Week 14 landscape, the New York Jets emerge as a prime target for fantasy football defenses. The Jets yielded 17 fantasy points to the Falcons in the previous week, following a 21-point concession to the Dolphins and another 21 to the Bills the week before that. Undoubtedly, the Jets currently offer the most favorable streaming matchup in the league. The Houston Texans, fresh off an impressive performance with three sacks and three interceptions, present a compelling option. With a highly favorable schedule ahead against the Titans, Browns, and Titans again during the fantasy playoffs, the Texans could be a reliable choice for the remainder of the season, too.

Indianapolis Colts (@ CIN)

The Indianapolis Colts enter Week 14 with momentum, having recorded 11 or more fantasy points in four consecutive outings. This includes three instances surpassing 16 points. Accumulating 21 sacks and six interceptions in this four-game stretch, the Colts are on a defensive upswing. Now facing the Bengals, who, despite a better-than-expected performance last week without Joe Burrow, remain a viable target. The Colts also enjoy a favorable schedule post-Bengals. They take on the Steelers, Falcons, and Raiders during the fantasy football playoffs. Consider the Colts as a season-long defensive option.

Miami Dolphins (vs TEN)

The Miami Dolphins defense is currently on a hot streak. They have registered 12 or more fantasy points in the last three games. Notably, they delivered a robust 21-point performance against the Jets a couple of games ago. This week, they square off against the Titans. That's a team that has allowed the fifth-most sacks since Will Levis assumed the starting role. Additionally, the Dolphins have the Jets on their Week 15 agenda. This makes them a strategic streaming choice that could be retained for an additional game.

Green Bay Packers (@ NYG)

For a one-week defensive option in Week 14, the Green Bay Packers present a compelling choice against the New York Giants. The Giants have surrendered a league-high 69 sacks this season. This emphasizes their offensive struggles, with no more than 17 points scored in all but one of their last 10 games. This includes six contests with 12 or fewer points. The Packers offer a solid defensive option to exploit the Giants' vulnerabilities in this matchup.

Start ‘Em: Pittsburgh Steelers (vs NE) and Cleveland Browns (vs JAC)

Defenses to Sit in Week 14

Philadelphia Eagles (@ DAL)

We anticipate a potentially high-scoring matchup between Philly and Dallas. As such, we recommend steering clear of both defenses in this contest. This is especially true of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' defensive unit has struggled. They have scored just seven fantasy football points or fewer in every game since Week 8. While they managed a seven-point performance in Week 9 against the Cowboys, it's not enough to instill confidence. Moreover, facing the hottest QB in the league right now, Dak Prescott, adds to the reservations. Fortunately, there are several appealing streaming options this week that provide a safer alternative.

Haason Reddick picking right back up from last years NFC Championship Game! pic.twitter.com/O0N7mwHGJ7 — Word On The Birds (@WordOnTheBirds) December 3, 2023

Dallas Cowboys (vs PHI)

Despite being the top-scoring fantasy football defense, the Dallas Cowboys should be benched this week. The Cowboys' defensive prowess tends to shine against weaker offenses. This earns them the reputation of a defensive bully. However, when pitted against formidable opponents like the 49ers, Chargers, Eagles, and Seahawks, the unit has consistently scored fewer than five fantasy points each time. Notably, they managed just two points against the Eagles in Week 9. Considering their upcoming matchups against top-tier offenses in the fantasy football season, benching them is a prudent consideration.

Kansas City Chiefs (vs BUF)

Despite the Kansas City Chiefs defense ranking in the top 12 in fantasy football points this season, exercising caution is advised in Week 14. The Chiefs face a formidable opponent in the Bills. This makes them a fade candidate. The Bills' offense, led by Josh Allen, has been prolific. They average 27.3 points and 383 yards of total offense. Additionally, they've allowed the fewest sacks of any team in the league this season. Given these challenges, it's advisable to explore alternative defensive options for Week 14.

Sit 'em: Buffalo Bills (@ KC) and Los Angeles Rams (@ BAL)

Looking Ahead

As fantasy football managers navigate the critical decisions surrounding their defensive strategies for Week 14, a thoughtful approach is paramount. Certain defenses like the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, and Green Bay Packers present enticing opportunities based on favorable matchups. However, prudence should guide the choices when considering teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Kansas City Chiefs. A well-informed selection could prove pivotal as teams vie for playoff berths and positioning. As the season unfolds, flexibility and strategic adaptability will remain essential, ensuring fantasy managers are well-equipped to tackle the challenges in the pursuit of championship glory.