Masters week is finally here! Check out our golf odds series as we hand out a Rory McIlroy prediction and pick for the Masters.

Rory McIlroy has won his fair share of tour events. In fact, McIlroy has won a total of 23 wins on the PGA tour. To add on to that, McIlroy was the FedEx cup champion in 2016, 2019 and 2022. However, there is one event that has never been won by the Northern Irishman. McIlroy has never won at Augusta. He came so close last year, but the best he could do was runner-up.

McIlroy tees off at 1:48 PM ET and he has his sights set on the green jacket.

2023 Rory McIlroy Masters Tournament Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

2023 Rory McIlroy Masters Tournament Odds

Make the Cut: -1450

Miss the Cut: +770

Top 40: -1050

Top 30: -700

Top 20: -250

Top 10: -140

Top 5: +145

Winner: +700

Why Rory McIlroy Will Succeed at the Masters

McIlroy has only played in six events this season, but he has made five cuts. In those five cuts made, McIlroy has three top 10 finishes, one runner-up finish and one victory. That win came back in October of 2022 in THE CJ CUP in South Carolina. He has not played in a lot of events, but when he does, he plays well.

Augusta will be playing a little bit longer this year, but that only helps McIlroy. He is first in driving distance, and sixth in strokes gained off the tee. Those strokes gained off the tee come because he hits the ball 320 plus yards, giving himself an easier approach shot. He also has the ability to make good approach shots as he is seventh in strokes gaines: approach to green. If Rory can hit his drives straight and give himself easier putts with his approaches, he will be succesful and possibly win.

Why Rory McIlroy Will Not Succeed at the Masters

As mentioned earlier, McIlroy hits his drives hard and far. However, that does not mean he is accurate. He has a driving accuracy of 51.98 percent which is 188th on tour. The rough at Augusta is not forgiving and if McIlroy finds himself in the rough for eight or nine holes each day, he will not win this event. There are reasons he has never won at Augusta, and this is one of them.

Another aspect of McIlroys game that needs work is his putting. He is 145th in putting average with 1.776 putts per hole. If he finds himself outside of 10 feet on the green, he will almost always two putt. He makes only 25 percent of his putts from 10-15 feet, and it gets worse the further out he is. McIlroy will need to have solid approach shots and stick it close to the pin if he wants to give himself a chance to succeed at August this weekend.

Final Rory McIlroy Masters Tournament Prediction and Pick

McIlroy finds himself chasing that ever elusive green jacket for the 16th time in his career. He has just never been able to capture the gold at Augusta. However, he has played well at the event. In seven of the last nine Masters tournaments, McIlroy has a top 10 finish. This includes a runner-up at last years Masters. Do not expect him to come out and win, but another top 10 finish could easily be on the horizon for McIlroy.

Final Rory McIlroy Masters Tournament Prediction and Pick: Top 10 (-140)