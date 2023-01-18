The 2022 Florida football season is over and the Gators are, as usual, sending quite a few players to the next level. That means it is time to start looking at this 2023 mock NFL draft to see where your favorite Gators are going to end up in the pros next season. The 2023 NFL Draft will feature up to nine players from last year’s squad players could go over the three-day draft from April 27-29. That includes Brenton Cox Jr., who Billy Napier dismissed in October. Below we will look at the top Florida prospects, from quarterback Anthony Richardson all the way down to wide receiver Justin Shorter and predict where they will begin their NFL careers.

One note on this 2023 Florida mock NFL draft is that only the first 23 picks of the first round are currently set. All other spots are approximations based on how teams finished the regular season.

First Round

Tennessee Titans, No. 11 Anthony Richardson, QB

As any Florida football fan knows, Anthony Richardson has tons of potential but is still raw. If the team that picks him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft thinks he’s going to start Week 1 of the season, they are mistaken. However, if they are looking for a QB who could develop into the next Jalen Hurts-like star, Richardson is your guy. For the Titans, keeping Ryan Tannehill one more season while developing Anthony Richardson could be a home run.

Buffalo Bills, No. 29: O’Cyrus Torrence, OG

The Buffalo Bills need to upgrade the interior of their offensive line this offseason, and taking the massive 6-foot-5, 347-pound O’Cyrus Torrence (at least in this mock NFL draft) is the perfect way to do that. Torrence is a one-man wrecking crew inside and would single-handedly upgrade the Bills inside running game, which is desperately needed.

Second Round

Detroit Lions, No. 49: Gervon Dexter, DT

At 6-foot-6, 312 pounds, Gervon Dexter is one of the best and most intriguing 3-technique defensive tackles in the 2023 NFL Draft. After hitting big on the edge in last year’s draft with Aidan Hutchinson, James Houston, and Josh Paschal, the Lions will look to beef up the interior of the DL this season, and Dexter could help turn the unit into one of the most feared in the NFL.

Philadelphia Eagles, No. 64: Rashad Torrence II, S

The Eagles will likely need a safety in this draft as C.J. Gardner-Johnson is likely gone in free agency. Rashad Torrence II is a perfect replacement for Gardner-Johnson, as he has similar versatility to play either safety position or even nickel corner, and he likes to mix it up in the middle of the D. His size (6-feet, 202 pounds) is a bit of a concern, but the Eagles have enough beef in front of Torrence to keep him clean in the NFL.

Third Round

Miami Dolphins, No. 85: Trey Dean III, S

At 6-foot-3, 207 pounds, Trey Dean III doesn’t have the same size concerns as Rashad Torrence II, but he’s not the versatile playmaker his fellow Florida football safety is either. Dean will give the Dolphins some good size at the position and be able to match up with NFL tight ends as a former cornerback.

Fourth Round

Las Vegas Raiders, No. 109: Brenton Cox Jr., EDGE

Brenton Cox Jr. is the hardest Florida football player to predict in this mock NFL draft. He’s probably a Round 2 talent at worst, but after throwing a punch in a game and getting kicked off the team, his draft stock will sink. That said, he is one of the better pure pass-rushers in the 2023 NFL Draft, and with the need at the position, what better fit for a player with off-field issues like Brenton Cox Jr. than the old Silver and Black of the Raiders?

Sixth Round

Cleveland Browns, No. 190: Ventrell Miller, WLB

If inside linebacker Ventrell Miller was an inch or two taller and twenty pounds heavier, he’d be a top player at his position in the 2023 NFL Draft. As it is, he is a bit of a tweener, but that doesn’t usually bother the Browns, who like to find spots on the defense for guys who can flat-out play, regardless of size, like Florida Gators football fans know Miller can.

New York Giants, No. 208: Amari Burney, DB/LB

Speaking of tweeners, how about safety or linebacker Amari Burney? He’s played all over the field for the Gators and is the type of athlete who can do it all if the right defensive coordinator puts him in a position to succeed. As for the fit with the Giants, they need both linebacker and safety help, so why not draft Burney, who can do a little bit of both?

Seventh Round

Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 236: Justin Shorter, WR

After catching passes this season from Anthony Richardson, Justin Shorter hits the NFL as a late-round pick for a team looking for a possession receiver. Shorter doesn’t jump off the tape with his athleticism, but he can do a little bit of everything and could find a home as a third or fourth WR on a tea if he can develop a good connection with a QB like Kenny Pickett.