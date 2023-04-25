The 2023 NFL draft is upon is finally here! First round coverage begins Thursday, April 27. Below we will continue our NFL Draft odds series with a Jaxon Smith-Njigba prediction and pick about what team will draft him.

The NFL draft is life-changing for anyone that is lucky enough to be drafted. It is even more life-changing for the players selected in the first round. One of those players is Ohio State wide receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba missed a majority of the 2022 season, but he had a great year in 2021. In 2021, the Ohio State product had 95 receptions for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns. He is the highest ranked wide receiver prospect in the draft and will be a first round pick – barring any set backs within the next couple of days.

Below we will look at what teams have the best odds to draft Smith-Njigba and give a prediction and pick about who will take him.

2023 NFL Draft Odds – Team to Draft Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Courtesy of FanDuel

Green Bay Packers: +250

Houston Texans: +400

New England Patriots: +850

Tennesse Titans: +1600

Baltimore Ravens: +2500

Seattle Seahawks: +2500

Philadelphia Eagles: +2500

New York Giants: +2500

Las Vegas Raiders: +2500

Chicago Bears: +2500

New York Jets: +2500

Why the Green Bay Packers Will Draft Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Packers just made a massive trade as they sent Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. They recieved quite a bit in return, but most importantly, they now have the number 13 pick in the NFL draft. Getting rid of Rodgers shows the confidence and trust they have in 2020 first round pick, Jordan Love. The Packers have some team needs to fill and one of those is at the wide reciever position. They are going to want Jordan Love to have as easy a transition as possible to becoming a full-time NFL starting quarterback. One way to take the pressure off is getting a star wide receiver. This will depend on whether or not the Packers really do have trust in Love, but there is a strong belief they do. Assuming the Packers do not draft a quarterback, JSN will be the perfect fit for them.

Why the Houston Texans Will Draft Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Texans are a team with multiple needs. Luckily for them, they have two picks within the top-15. Houston does have the second pick, and it is expected they will draft a quarterback. If the Texans do draft a quarterback with that pick, the number 12 pick can go a variety of ways. A wide receiver is something they will definitely need at 12. JSN would fit the Texans offense and what they are trying to build. As a team that is rebuilding, adding two offensive weapons in the first round could make a huge difference. For a second lets assume the Texans draft C.J Stroud with the second overall pick, JSN would then be the player that makes the most sense for Houston to draft.

Why the New England Patriots Will Draft Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Patriots are trying to buy in to Mac Jones, but the offensive play calling was a little rough last season and there were not many explosive weapons. Jakobi Meyers and Jonnu Smith are no longer with the Patriots, so they will need to add another pass catcher. They did sign JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki, but they do not have many other weapons. Drafting JSN with pick 14 would give Jones an explosive wide receiver to throw to in 2023.

Why the Seattle Seahawks Will Draft Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Seattle has signed quarterback Geno Smith to a big contract after he led them to the playoffs. However, besides D.K Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, the Seahawks are not very deep at the wide receiver position. With the departure of Marquise Goodwin, the Seahwaks got even thinner at the position. They are going to need to add someone with a lot of talent and explosiveness if they want to keep up offensively with some of their division foes. JSN would be a great fit for them. JSN can play out wide or in the slot and would take a lot of pressure off of Lockett and Metcalf in the passing game. Smith showed he has what it takes to lead the team, so adding JSN with pick 20 and giving Smith another weapon would make sense for Seattle. He would need to fall some in the draft, though.

Why the New York Jets Will Draft Jaxon Smith-Njigba

As mentioned, the Jets made the trade for Aaron Rodgers. New York will now draft with pick 15 instead of 13. This is a perfect spot to draft another wide receiver. New York has some talent in their skill positions. Breece Hall at running back and Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman Jr. and Corey Davis at receiver. Rodgers will have plenty of options in the passing game next season. However, adding JSN would give Rodgers another big-time weapon and two receivers on the outside to throw to (Wilson being the other). The Jets are going to want to make Rodgers as happy as possible with this pick and if JSN falls to 15, the Jets are definitely an option to take him.

Final Team to Draft Jaxon Smith-Njigba Prediction and Pick

These five teams are going to be the most likely to draft the star wide receiver, unless anything surprising happens. With the Packers trade, they are going to want to add weapons for Jordan Love to use. If the Packers keep their pick and opt to not draft a quarterback of any sort, you can expect Green Bay to draft Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Final Team to Draft Jaxon Smith-Njigba Prediction and Pick: Green Bay Packers (+250)