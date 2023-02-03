The All-Star Game weekend is here, and the Metropolitan will face off with the Atlantic Division in the semifinals of the all-star tournament. Let’s look at our All-Star Game odds series and make a Metropolitan-Atlantic prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Metropolitan look to continue the momentum it built in 2022 with another stellar performance. Ultimately, they bring some of the best performers in the game. Claude Giroux, Jake Guentzel, and Jack Hughes were the stars in the last All-Star game. Now, only Hughes returns.

The Atlantic Division would like a better performance this time. Thus, they need their talent to shine. Patrice Bergeron, Jonathan Huberdeau, Auston Matthews, and Rasmus Dahlin were the stars last year. However, Huberdeau is gone nowDahlin will not participate in this year’s tournament. It is a battle of two loaded all-star teams. Now, we will see it unfold this weekend.

Here are the Metropolitan-Atlantic NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Metropolitan-Atlantic Odds

Metropolitan: +110 ML

Atlantic: -134 ML

Over: 11.5 (-106)

Under: 11.5 (-116)

How To Watch Metropolitan vs. Atlantic

TV: ABC and ESPN

Stream: NHL

Time: 3 PM ET/12 PM PT

Why The Metropolitan Could Cover The Spread

The Metropolitan Division will feature a blend of old and new stars. Therefore, you will see Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin return. Crosby returns for his fifth appearance in the All-Star Game, while Ovechkin makes his eighth. Significantly, hockey fans have associated these two since the beginning of their careers. They ultimately have faced off against one another multiple times throughout their careers. Also, they have shared the ice a few times during All-Star Weekend. We do not know how much longer they will continue their careers. Thus, it is always a treat to see two of the best to ever play the game to suit up for All-Star Weekend.

But the main story of this All-Star Weekend will be the emergence of new stars. Likewise, you will see some emerging young talent, along with players that should have made the All-Star Game many years ago. There are also stars who switched teams. Ultimately, one of those stars is Johnny Gaudreau. It will be his seventh appearance in the All-Star Game for Gaudreau. Now, he looks to make an impact for his new division. All eyes will be on Jack Hughes after the spectacular performance he demonstrated last year. Significantly, he netted two goals and will look to replicate the performance.

Artemi Panarin will make his All-Star Game debut this weekend. Likewise, teammate Adam Fox is also making his debut. We will also see Andrei Svechnikov make an appearance in the game. Then, you may see Brock Nelson snipe a shot during his first appearance. These four players can make a difference in this battle.

The Metropolitan could cover the spread if Hughes replicates his performance from last year. Additionally, Gaudreau must dazzle on the ice and create plays. The Metro could also thrive if Crosby and Ovheckin showcase their veteran knowledge while Panarin and Fox flash their skills.

Why The Atlantic Could Cover The Spread

The Atlantic has some of the best talents in the game. Therefore, you cannot overlook their chances. Aleksander Barkov will make his second appearance in the All-Star Game. Likewise, Nikita Kucherov will make his fourth appearance, and Dylan Larkin will emerge for his third. Mitchell Marner is one of the best playmakers in the hockey world and will make his second appearance in the All-Star Game. Likewise, David Pastrnak will make his third appearance. We will also see Nick Suzuki from the Montreal Canadiens play in this contest for the second time.

It was originally supposed to be the first appearance for Tage Thompson. However, Thompson suffered an upper-body injury on Wednesday and may miss the game. Brady and Matthew Tkachuk will play in the All-Star Game as teammates for the first time. Ultimately, the Tkachuk brothers hit hard and are dangerous all over the ice. The Atlantic does not have many first-timers playing this weekend.

The Atlantic could cover the spread if Kucherov showcases what he is capable of. Likewise, “Pasta” must lay down the sauce and show why the Boston Bruins value him. The Tkachuk brothers must skate circles around everyone to give the Atlantic the edge.

Final Metropolitan-Atlantic Prediction & Pick

Losing Thompson hurts. Conversely, the Atlantic still have a flurry of weapons at their disposal. Expect the Atlantic to emerge with plenty of goals in what should be an entertaining weekend.

Final Metropolitan-Atlantic Prediction & Pick: Atlantic: -134 ML