The NFL Pro Bowl is once again here. However, this time around, things are a little different. After decades of Hawaii hosting the annual NFL All-Star game, the event has moved stateside the past few years, and in 2023, Las Vegas will host for the first time. The other big change at the 2023 Pro Bowl is that there will be no “real” football game. This year’s event is wildly different than in years past, so with that in mind, here is everything to know about the revamped 2023 Pro Bowl Games, skill competitions, coaches, schedule, and more.

Where is the 2023 Pro Bowl?

The NFL Pro Bowl has called several locations home through the years. From 1950-72, the event was at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Pro Bowl bounced around after that until finding a home in Hawaii from 1980-2015 (with the 2009 game in Miami, Florida, and the 2014 festivities in Phoenix, Arizona).

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will be in the home of the Las Vegas Raiders in Nevada.

The Thursday night action will take place at the Raiders’ practice facility, Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, and Sunday will be at the team’s home field, Allegiant Stadium.

When is the 2023 Pro Bowl?

The Pro Bowl will take place over the course of two days. The Pro Bowl Skills Competition is on Thursday, February 2, from 7:00-8:30 pm ET, and the Pro Bowl Games are on Sunday, February 5, from 3:00-6:00 pm ET.

How can I watch it?

The Thursday night Pro Bowl Skill Competition is live on ESPN, while the Sunday Pro Bowl Games will be on both ABC and ESPN.

The new Pro Bowl format

Unlike in previous years, the Pro Bowl now has a new player and fan-friendly format. On Thursday, players from the AFC and NFC will compete head-to-head in skills competitions, both football- and non-football-related.

On Sunday, players will once again compete in skills challenges, and the weekend will culminate with a full AFC vs. NFC flag football game.

2023 Pro Bowl week schedule

Thursday, February 2:

Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball

Lightning Round

Longest Drive

Precision Passing

Best Catch, First Round

Sunday, February 5:

Best Catch, Finals

Gridiron Gauntlet

Kick Tac Toe

Move the Chains

Flag Football Game

What are the Pro Bowl skills competitions?

The Pro Bowl skills competitions are eight different competitions that players from each conference will compete in. They are a mix of football-based skill competitions and games where players can show off other skills. The 2023 Pro Bowl skill competition games are:

Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball: Five players representing the NFC defense will face off against five players from the conference’s offensive side of the ball in a classic game of dodgeball. The AFC offensive and defensive teams will do the same, and the winning teams will go head-to-head in the finals.

Lightning Round: This is the company picnic round of the Pro Bowl skills competition. Sixteen players from each conference will compete in a three-round elimination competition. The games the players will participate in are a water balloon toss called Splash Catch,” a punt-catching contest called, “High Stakes,” and “Thrill of the Spill,” where a Pro Bowler will attempt to hit a target, dumping a water bucket on an opponents head.

Longest Drive: A golf long drive competition featuring four players from the AFC and four from the NFC.

Precision Passing: All the Pro Bowl quarterbacks will attempt to hit targets (and one bucket) for the most points they can accumulate in one minute.

Best Catch: Contested over two days, the Best Catch competition is akin to the NBA slam dunk contest. On day one, each conference will show the best catches of the year at famous Las Vegas landmarks. Fans will then vote and the two participants (one from each conference) will perform staged catches in front of a celebrity judge panel.

Gridiron Gauntlet: A six-on-six, head-to-head obstacle course relay between the AFC and NFC.

Kick Tac Toe: Kickers, punters, and long-snappers show off their skills in a giant tic-tac-toe game with footballs as the markers.

Move the Chains: Two teams of five from each conference will race to see who can move a weighted wall the furthest.

Who are the 2023 Pro Bowl coaches?

Instead of a coaching staff from a team, the 2023 Pro Bowl will feature two NFL legends and a special guest as the coaching staff for the two teams.

On the AFC side, the coaches are Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, and Mexico Women’s National Flag Football team quarterback Diana Flores.

Coaching the NFC will be Super Bowl-winning QB Eli Manning, retired All-Pro linebacker DeMarcus Ware, and U.S. Women’s National Flag Football team quarterback Vanita Krouch.

The full, updated list of the NFC and AFC Pro Bowl rosters can be found here.