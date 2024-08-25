As fantasy baseball playoffs near, finding the right playoffs off of the waiver wire has become even more important. The perfect addition right before postseason play could be the difference in winning your league championship.

By now, the contenders and pretenders have been figured out. Because of that, teams outside of playoff contention are starting to get a look at some of their young stars. The teams battling for a postseason spot are making the most of what they have on the roster.

Both parties are primed for fantasy baseball success. The waiver wire gives owners an opportunity to add players looked over on draft day. Week 23 will be a pivotal moment for many teams battling it out for a playoff spot.

All four of these players will make a difference. Whether hitter or pitcher, they make up the top four Week 23 fantasy baseball waiver wire pick ups.

Every player on this list is owned in 30 percent or less of ESPN fantasy baseball leagues.

Bowden Francis, SP – Toronto Blue Jays

Bowden Francis put together one of the most impressive starts of the season, taking a no-hitter into the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels. But one start isn't the reason Francis is a pristine waiver wire addition.

Against the Angels, Francis threw eight innings of one-run baseball, striking out 12 while allowing just one hit. The start prior, against the Chicago Cubs, Francis put up seven innings of scoreless baseball, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out seven. It was his second-straight seven inning start, as his first go around against the Angels saw him allow one hit and one run while walking none and striking out eight.

The Blue Jays were victorious in all three starts from Francis. He has lowered his ERA to 4.02 and carries an impressive 70/19 K/BB ratio. While his near no-hitter will get the headlines, Francis has shown a knack for consistency in his most recent starts.

Still, Toronto is 10.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. While their playoff hopes may be vanquished, Francis is giving plenty of proof that he should be in next year's rotation. He should be in your fantasy baseball rotation to end the 2024 campaign.

Frankie Montas, SP – Milwaukee Brewers

Frankie Montas was dealt within the NL Central from the Cincinnati Reds to the Milwaukee Brewers at the trade deadline. Since that move, he has only helped amplify the Brewers' push for the Central crown.

Over his four starts with Milwaukee, Montas holds a 2-0 record with a 2.57 ERA and a 21/8 K/BB ratio. In his most recent start against the St. Louis Cardinals, Montas threw seven innings of scoreless baseball, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out three. His start prior was against the NL West leading Los Angeles Dodgers. Montas didn't check the standings, as he threw five innings of scoreless baseball, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out six.

He has looked like a completely different pitcher since the trade. Montas held a 5.01 ERA and a 78/41 K/BB ratio over his 19 starts in Cincinnati. But Milwaukee breathed a new life into the right-hander, as he has become a crucial piece of their playoff push.

Montas should function in the same role for most fantasy baseball teams. If you're in need of pitching, Montas has proven he can provide it with ease.

Dylan Crews, OF – Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals are calling up top prospect Dylan Crews for his MLB debut on Monday. By then, he shouldn't be available on the waiver wire in your league.

Crews ranks as the top prospect in Washington's organization and the third-best prospect in all of baseball, via MLB Pipeline. His ranking has been helped by Crews hitting .270 with 13 home runs, 68 RBI and 25 stolen bases over 100 minor league games in 2024.

Since being selected No. 2 overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, Crews has hit .275 with 18 home runs, 97 RBI and 29 stolen bases. He is expected to form a dynamic duo with James Woods in Washington for years to come.

Fantasy baseball, and especially the waiver wire, can be difficult at times. But not when a top prospect is poised for his major league debut. Crews has proven he has all the skills necessary to succeed at the major league level. Before he even steps in the batter's box, Crews is a player you rush to the waiver wire for.

Gavin Lux, 2B – Los Angeles Dodgers

Gavin Lux has gotten a prime opportunity to serve as the Los Angeles Dodgers second basemen in 2024. While the Dodgers have tinkered with moving pieces around their roster, Lux has shown he deserves to stay at second.

On the season, Lux is hitting just .249 with 10 home runs, 45 RBI and four stolen bases. But his numbers since July tell a much different story.

In July itself, Lux hit .299 with four home runs, 13 RBI and a stolen bases. He has followed that up with a strong August, batting .288 with four home runs and 11 RBI. Over his last 13 games, Lux has hit .271 with four home runs and six RBI.

The Dodgers have arguably the scariest offense in the league with players like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani. Lux's offensive explosion is extra gravy. But with his bat running hot, and with the players around him in the lineup being elite, Lux looks like a strong second base option for your fantasy baseball squad heading into the playoffs.