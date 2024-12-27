As the fantasy football season draws to a close, Week 17 marks the championship round for most leagues. This makes lineup decisions more critical than ever. Fantasy football managers with top-tier quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, or Jayden Daniels can rest easy—these high-volume passers are automatic starts and should remain locked into your lineup without question. However, if you’ve reached the championship by streaming quarterbacks, your decision-making will be put to the test. Several borderline QB1s face challenging matchups this week. This will add complexity to your choices.

Complicating matters further is the uncertainty surrounding Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. Fantasy football managers who’ve made it this far despite Hurts' injury must monitor his status closely leading up to Sunday. With six games scheduled before the main slate of NFL action, those relying on Hurts will need a calculated approach to navigate his availability.

Here, you'll find a look at look at some of the most interesting matchups remaining in Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season. It’s time to see which Quarterbacks to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Quarterbacks to Start in Week 17

Jayden Daniels, WAS (@ ATL)

The runaway favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year, Jayden Daniels is on fire. Last week, he delivered his best performance of the season against the Eagles. He threw five touchdowns and rushing for 81 yards. Since Washington’s Week 11 Thursday Night Football loss to Philadelphia, Daniels has been unstoppable. Over that stretch, he’s accounted for 12 passing touchdowns, 2 rushing scores, and 64 rushing yards per game. Now, he faces a Falcons defense that has allowed the most passing touchdowns and ranks seventh-worst in fantasy football points per game to quarterbacks. As such, Daniels is a must-start for Championship Week.

Jared Goff, DET (@ SF)

No longer just a “dome quarterback,” Jared Goff proved he can thrive in tough conditions last week in Chicago. He threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns in freezing temperatures. Outdoors again in Week 17, Goff should benefit from much better weather. Over his last three games, Goff has averaged 29.5 fantasy football points, with 11 total touchdown passes. He’s thrown multiple touchdowns in four straight games and six of his last seven. Sure, the 49ers’ defense is formidable on paper. However, the Lions’ high-powered offense makes Goff a reliable Championship Week starter, even on the road.

Brock Purdy, SF (vs. DET)

Coming off a 40-pass outing against Miami, Purdy delivered 21 fantasy football points for the second time in three weeks. This week’s matchup against the Lions could produce a similar script. Remember that Detroit’s potent offense forces teams to play catch-up. The Lions have allowed the third-most passing yards and eight passing touchdowns since Week 12. In the past month, their injury-depleted defense has surrendered the most fantasy football points per game to quarterbacks. As such, Purdy should capitalize in a high-scoring showdown.

Other Starts: Bo Nix, DEN (@ CIN), Anthony Richardson, IND (@ NYG)

Quarterbacks to Sit in Week 17

Kyler Murray, ARI (@ LAR)

Kyler Murray showed renewed rushing efforts last week. However, consistency has been an issue all season. Now, this week’s matchup against the Rams presents a tough challenge. Yes, Murray had success against LA in Week 2. However, the Rams’ defense has since transformed, allowing fewer than 10 points in consecutive games for the first time since 2015. They’ve surrendered just six passing touchdowns since Week 12 (fifth-fewest). On the flip side, Murray has managed only five passing touchdowns over his last seven games. For Championship Week, it’s best to explore alternative options.

Aaron Rodgers, NYJ (@ BUF)

Aaron Rodgers cooled off last week. He finished with just 256 passing yards and one touchdown. Sure, he’s been solid at times. However, he’s only surpassed 18 fantasy football points once since Week 10. That came against a weak Jaguars defense. This week, he faces a tougher Bills defense. In addition, rainy conditions are expected in Buffalo. Rodgers offers limited upside. This makes him a risky play for Championship Week.

Cooper Rush, DAL (@ PHI)

Cooper Rush has been serviceable in recent weeks. He has scores 15+ fantasy football points in four of his last six games with multiple passing touchdowns in three of those outings. However, a matchup against the Eagles is less than ideal. Before Jayden Daniels torched them last week, Philadelphia had allowed the third-fewest fantasy football points per game to quarterbacks. They also still rank third in passing yards allowed this season. Rush has been a solid streaming option but is best left on the bench this week.

Other Sits: Justin Herbert, LAC (@ NE), Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. ARI)

Looking Ahead

Week 17 is the culmination of months of hard work, strategic planning, and timely roster moves in your fantasy football season. Making the right call at quarterback can be the difference between lifting the championship trophy and falling just short. Whether you're riding the consistent production of a reliable star, banking on a hot hand like Jayden Daniels, or pivoting to a streaming option in a pinch, it's crucial to weigh matchups, recent performances, and game scripts carefully. Stick to the process that got you this far, trust your instincts, and don't be afraid to make bold but informed decisions. Good luck in your championship quest, and may your QB deliver the points you need to finish the season on top!