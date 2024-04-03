The third edition 2024 HBCU All-Star game is on the horizon, coming this Sunday, April 7. The best basketball players across the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, and SIAC will congregate in one arena to showcase their skills. For those available to attend in-person, there are also a slew of informational and other events in the week leading up to the big game.
When and where is the HBCU All-Star Game?
Because the game is in Phoenix, Arizona, there aren't any HBCU campuses that can host. Instead, it will take place at Grand Canyon University. Doors open for in-person fans at 11:00 a.m. PST, and tip-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m PST. The GCU Arena seats about 6,500 people and is home to the Grand Canyon Antelopes men's basketball team, who just won their opening game in the NCAA Tournament against #5 St. Mary's.
How to watch the HBCU All-Star Game
For those at home, there are two ways to catch the 2024 HBCU All-Star game.
Date: Sunday, April 7 | Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: GCU Arena – Phoenix, Arizona
TV channel: CBS Television Network
Streaming service: Paramount+
All-Star Rosters
The teams this year are named after HBCU and NBA greats Rick Mahorn (Hampton) and Ben Wallace (Virginia Union). The players are grouped by conference: Mahorn's team is made up largely of MEAC and SIAC players, while Wallace's contains players from the SWAC and CIAA. There are some exceptions for HBCUs outside of those conferences. For instance, Hampton's Tedrick Wilcox Jr. (CAA) and Tennessee State's Christian Brown (OVC) are both slotted to play for Team Rick Mahorn. The HBCU All-Star Game website details the full list of players.
Team Rick Mahorn:
- Asanti Price, Benedict
- Seth Towns, Howard
- Raquan Brown, South Carolina State
- Christian Brown, Tennessee State
- Christian Wells, Lemoyne-Owen
- Jason Jitboh, Tennesse State
- Chris Martin, Clark Atlanta
- Fred Cleveland Jr., North Carolina Central
- Tedrick Wilcox Jr., Hampton
- Willie Jackson, Central State
- Allen Betrand, Norfolk State
- Jordan Simpson, Albany State
- Wynston Tabbs, Morgan State
- Ja'Darius Harris, North Carolina Central
Team Ben Wallace:
- Jaylen Alston, Winston Salem State
- Rayquan Brown, Mississippi Valley State
- Kaleb Coleman, Fayetteville State
- Brandon Davis, Southern
- Dhashon Dyson, Bethune Cookman
- PJ Henry, Texas Southern
- Jeremiah Kendall, Alcorn State
- Tra'Michael Moton, Grambling State
- Jordan O'Neal, Jackson State
- Tre Richardson, Elizabeth City State
- Charles Smith, Prairie View A&M
All-Star Game History
Travis L. Williams founded the HBCU All-Stars organization back in 2019, though the first game didn't occur until 2022. Williams focused his sports marketing, events, and media company on “Advocating, Educating, Exposing, Mentoring, & Investing in Hard-working, Talented, Ambitious Student-Athletes & Brilliant Coaches at Our Distinguished Historical Black Colleges & Universities.”
As listed on the website, the goal of the HBCU All-Star game is to “showcase the best in black college basketball and bring much-needed exposure, visibility, & recognition to outstanding, talented, and hard-working HBCU student-athletes, and brilliant coaches.” The All-Star game has accomplished that mission statement across the country in the past few years, holding its inaugural game in New Orleans in 2022, and the second edition in Houston in 2023.