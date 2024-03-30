The 2023 HBCU Homecoming Season was truly memorable, with excitement both on the football field and in the yards of various institutions. Star-studded concert lineups, celebrity appearances, and classic moments like Edward Waters' game-winning touchdown against Tuskegee made last year's festivities unforgettable.
Homecoming 2023 also saw us come together as an HBCU family, uplifting Morgan State. Bowie State invited the Bears to be Bulldogs for the day, showing that the core of all HBCUs is family.
In a shocking turn of events, several HBCUs started to unveil their homecoming dates and opponents early. North Carolina A&T, for example, announced the date for the 2024 GHOE festivities before 2023 homecoming ended. Other institutions followed suit, even announcing their homecoming dates before unveiling the full football schedule. Many other HBCUs announced their homecoming dates when their full football schedule was released.
Because of the aforementioned factors, we are able to share the dates of several schools and their 2024 homecoming festivities. Please note that every institution has not released its homecoming schedule and this is only a list of confirmed dates. The list of HBCUs that haven't announced their homecomings yet will be below.
Homecomings not announced yet
- West Virginia State
- Elizabeth City State
- Shaw
- Saint Augustine's
- Bluefield
- Virginia State
- Tennessee State
- Central State
- Benedict
- Delaware State
- Fayetteville State
- Miles College
- Lane
- Livingstone
- Florida Memorial
- Harris-Stowe
- Xavier University of Louisiana
- University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Below are the homecoming dates that have been announced thus far. Make sure to plan accordingly because HBCU Homecoming Season 2024 will be here before you know it!
October 5th
|HBCU
|Dates
|Homecoming Opponent
|Alcorn
|September 29-October 5
|UAPB
|Alabama State
|September 29-October 5
|Florida A&M
|Lincoln University of Missouri
|September 29-October 5
|Lincoln (CA)
|Morgan State
|September 29-October 5
|Lincoln University of Pennsylvania
October 12th
|HBCU
|Dates
|Homecoming Opponent
|Fort Valley State
|October 6-12
|Allen University
|Alabama A&M
|October 6-12
|Bethune-Cookman
|Morris Brown
|October 6-12
|(N/A, no football team)
October 19th
|HBCU
|Dates
|Homecoming Opponent
|Howard University
|October 13-19
|Tennessee State
|North Carolina A&T
|October 13-19
|Hampton
|Albany State
|October 13-19
|Morehouse
|Clark Atlanta
|October 13-19
|Miles College
|Grambling
|October 13-19
|UAPB
|Johnson C. Smith
|October 13-19
|Shaw University
|Mississippi Valley State
|October 13-19
|Bethune-Cookman
|Bowie State
|October 13-19
|Bluefield State
October 26th
|HBCU
|Dates
|Homecoming Opponent
|North Carolina Central
|October 20-26
|Morgan State
|South Carolina State
|October 20-26
|Delaware State
|Savannah State
|October 20-26
|Lane College
|University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
|October 20-26
|Mississippi Valley State
|Bethune-Cookman
|October 20-26
|Jackson State
|Hampton
|October 20-26
|Elon
|Norfolk State
|October 20-26
|Howard
|Morehouse
|October 20-26
|TBA
November 2nd
|HBCU
|Dates
|Homecoming Opponent
|Florida A&M
|October 27-November 2
|Texas Southern
|Jackson State
|October 27-November 2
|UAPB
|Allen University
|October 27-November 2
|Central State
|Virginia Union
|October 27-November 2
|Bluefield State
November 9th
|HBCU
|Dates
|Homecoming Opponent
|Tuskegee University
|November 3-9
|Miles College
|Winston Salem-State
|November 3-9
|Fayetteville State
|Edward Waters
|November 3-9
|Allen University