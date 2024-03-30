The 2023 HBCU Homecoming Season was truly memorable, with excitement both on the football field and in the yards of various institutions. Star-studded concert lineups, celebrity appearances, and classic moments like Edward Waters' game-winning touchdown against Tuskegee made last year's festivities unforgettable.

Homecoming 2023 also saw us come together as an HBCU family, uplifting Morgan State. Bowie State invited the Bears to be Bulldogs for the day, showing that the core of all HBCUs is family.

In a shocking turn of events, several HBCUs started to unveil their homecoming dates and opponents early. North Carolina A&T, for example, announced the date for the 2024 GHOE festivities before 2023 homecoming ended. Other institutions followed suit, even announcing their homecoming dates before unveiling the full football schedule. Many other HBCUs announced their homecoming dates when their full football schedule was released.

Because of the aforementioned factors, we are able to share the dates of several schools and their 2024 homecoming festivities. Please note that every institution has not released its homecoming schedule and this is only a list of confirmed dates. The list of HBCUs that haven't announced their homecomings yet will be below.

Homecomings not announced yet

  • West Virginia State
  • Elizabeth City State
  • Shaw
  • Saint Augustine's
  • Bluefield
  • Virginia State
  • Tennessee State
  • Central State
  • Benedict
  • Delaware State
  • Fayetteville State
  • Miles College
  • Lane
  • Livingstone
  • Florida Memorial
  • Harris-Stowe
  • Xavier University of Louisiana
  • University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Below are the homecoming dates that have been announced thus far. Make sure to plan accordingly because HBCU Homecoming Season 2024 will be here before you know it!

October 5th

HBCUDatesHomecoming Opponent
AlcornSeptember 29-October 5UAPB
Alabama StateSeptember 29-October 5Florida A&M
Lincoln University of MissouriSeptember 29-October 5Lincoln (CA)
Morgan StateSeptember 29-October 5Lincoln University of Pennsylvania

October 12th

HBCUDatesHomecoming Opponent
Fort Valley StateOctober 6-12Allen University
Alabama A&MOctober 6-12Bethune-Cookman
Morris BrownOctober 6-12(N/A, no football team)

October 19th

HBCUDatesHomecoming Opponent
Howard UniversityOctober 13-19Tennessee State
North Carolina A&TOctober 13-19Hampton
Albany StateOctober 13-19Morehouse
Clark AtlantaOctober 13-19Miles College
GramblingOctober 13-19UAPB
Johnson C. SmithOctober 13-19Shaw University
Mississippi Valley StateOctober 13-19Bethune-Cookman
Bowie StateOctober 13-19Bluefield State

October 26th

HBCUDatesHomecoming Opponent
North Carolina CentralOctober 20-26Morgan State
South Carolina StateOctober 20-26Delaware State
Savannah StateOctober 20-26Lane College
University of Arkansas at Pine BluffOctober 20-26Mississippi Valley State
Bethune-CookmanOctober 20-26Jackson State
HamptonOctober 20-26Elon
Norfolk StateOctober 20-26Howard
MorehouseOctober 20-26TBA
November 2nd

HBCUDatesHomecoming Opponent
Florida A&MOctober 27-November 2Texas Southern
Jackson StateOctober 27-November 2UAPB
Allen UniversityOctober 27-November 2Central State
Virginia UnionOctober 27-November 2Bluefield State

November 9th

HBCUDatesHomecoming Opponent
Tuskegee UniversityNovember 3-9Miles College
Winston Salem-StateNovember 3-9Fayetteville State
Edward WatersNovember 3-9Allen University

 