Bowie State University is giving a free ticket to Morgan State students to attend their homecoming game vs. Virginia State University, per a statement released by the Bowie State Athletics Department yesterday evening.

The brief statement said, “We stand in solidarity and welcome Morgan State University to enjoy the celebrations of Homecoming at Bowie State University. Together, we are HBCU Strong. We're offering a free game ticket to Morgan State students!”

The monumental gesture comes days after a shooting on campus that left five individuals injured. In response, Morgan State University President Dr. David K. Wilson announced that all homecoming festivities were either postponed or canceled depending on the circumstances.

“Regarding Homecoming, regrettably for the very first time in Morgan's history, all activities planned around Homecoming will be either canceled or postponed until the perpetrator(s) of this atrocity have been found and brought to justice,” Wilson said in his statement providing an update on Homecoming released on Wednesday afternoon. The institution also canceled classes and urged students and other members of the campus community to focus on their mental and emotional well-being.

Morgan State and the Baltimore Police Department are also looking for suspects believed to be involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information in reference to the identity of these individuals is urged to call @BaltimorePolice detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. If preferred, you may also contact the MSU Police Department confidentially at 443-885-3103. — Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) October 5, 2023

Although footage of the suspects has been released, no arrests have been made at the time of this writing.