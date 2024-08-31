ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Who will win the 2024 Heisman Memorial Trophy? As the start of the college football season is officially underway, it is time to check out our college football odds series where our 2024 Heisman Trophy Winner Prediction and Pick will be revealed.

The most illustrious award in all of college football has stood the test of time. Since the trophy was first awarded to Jay Berwanger of the University of Chicago on December 9th, 1935, the Heisman has transformed college football and its top players into the upper echelon of sports utopia. Last season, QB Jayden Daniels of LSU took home the award after a dominating 2023 campaign. With quarterbacks having won the award eight out of the last ten years, it only makes sense that the lowest odds-getters are all at that position.

Here are the college football win total odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: 2024 Heisman Trophy Winner Prediction, Pick

Dillon Gabriel: +600

Carson Beck: +850

Will Howard: +1400

Quinn Ewers: +1400

Why Dillon Gabriel Will Win the Heisman

Entering his fifth season at the college level, Gabriel is undoubtedly poised and experienced in the pocket. After three seasons at UCF and two years at Oklahoma, the accurate southpaw has chosen to spend his final year of college football with the Oregon Ducks.

While stepping into Bo Nix's shoes won't be easy, it, it's clear that Gabriel fits into Oregon's offense nearly perfectly. In 2023, Gabriel threw for a career-high 3,660 yards as he helped lead the Sooners to a 10-2 regular season record and an appearance in the Alamo Bowl.

Clearly, Oregon figures to be in the national championship hunt this fall and Gabriel should be a big reason why. If he excels statistically, leads Oregon to significant wins, and showcases his skills consistently, he could be a top contender for the Heisman.

Why Carson Beck Will Win the Heisman

With the second-best odds to win the Heisman at +850, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is a prominent contender. The Bulldogs are eager to return to the pinnacle of college football after missing the playoffs last year, and Beck’s skill set makes him a key asset in achieving that goal.

Beck combines impressive arm strength with solid pocket awareness and benefits from a sturdy offensive line and dynamic playmakers. Among the candidates, he might have the most well-rounded team supporting him. If Georgia can navigate the new-look SEC and advance to the College Football Playoff, Beck could very well see his name etched on the Heisman Trophy as they aim for their third national title in four years.

Why Will Howard Will Win the Heisman

Believe it or not, but it has been a decade since the Ohio State football program last hoisted a national championship trophy. Still, the Buckeyes have punched their ticket to multiple CFP Playoff appearances since then, and the team has their sights to do it again.

Similar to Gabriel, Will Howard is another player who has leveraged the transfer portal to his advantage. After a standout season in the “Little Apple” of Manhattan, Kansas, where he threw for 24 touchdowns, Howard decided to take his talents to a place where expectations to win could not be higher. With four years of experience as a Kansas State Wildcat under his belt, Howard will have a tremendous shot at getting Heisman consideration as long as the Buckeyes take care of business in the Big Ten Conference.

Of course, Playing for a prominent program like Ohio State means more national exposure, which can boost Heisman candidacy if he performs well in high-profile games. With that being said, it appears that Howard is walking into the perfect situation, as Ohio State's high-octane offense, known for its explosive plays and effective schematics, provides the veteran field general with the perfect platform to showcase his skills.

Why Quinn Ewers Will Win the Heisman

Tied with Howard at +1400 odds to take home the greatest award in college football, Ewers will be more than eager to lead a Texas Longhorns squad back to the College Football Playoff.

Entering his true junior season, it will be up to Ewers to take that next step statistically. At first glance, the Southlake, Texas native threw for 22 touchdowns, but it will take more production in the passing game to pass up his quarterbacking peers around the country. With a trio of transfer wide receivers joining the offense to help Texas' deep-play ability, it certainly isn't out of the question for Ewers' numbers through the air to skyrocket.

Yes, the infamous backup Arch Manning may be looking over Ewers' shoulder and ready to become Texas' signal caller, but those days still remain ways in the distance. For now, Ewers is the leader of this Texas program and could very well end up being named the most outstanding player in college football.

Final 2024 Heisman Trophy Winner Prediction

With each passing year in the wild world of college football, the talent out on the gridiron only seems to get better and better. In the year of 2024, this once again seems to be the case. By the time the regular season comes to an end, there will surely be plenty of names that are deserving of the award, but none more than Carson Beck of Georgia. Turns out that playing on the best team in America really helps solidify a Heisman Trophy campaign.

Final 2024 Heisman Trophy Winner Prediction: Carson Beck (+850)