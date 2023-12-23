Team USA may be thinking 'gold or bust' at the 2024 IIHF World Juniors.

The 2024 IIHF World Juniors are nearly upon us. As such, it's time to take a look at one of the contenders for gold at the upcoming event. Team USA are seeking a measure of redemption. The Americans fell short of gold in 2023, settling for bronze while their Canadian rivals won it all.

This year, the Americans have a different aim. They want to taste gold at the biggest international junior event hockey has to offer. And they have more than enough talent to get it done. The Team USA World Juniors roster is loaded with some of the top prospects the game has to offer.

The Americans hit the ice in Sweden in mere days. So let's dive deep into their roster, schedule, and the strengths and weaknesses of Team USA ahead of the 2024 IIHF World Juniors in Gothenburg.

Team USA 2024 IIHF World Juniors roster

Here is the roster for Team USA, as confirmed by the national team on December 16. In parentheses will be their NHL affiliation or the year in which they are eligible for the NHL Draft.

Goalies: Trey Augustine (Red Wings), Jacob Fowler (Canadiens), Sam Hillebrandt (2024)

Defensemen: Zeev Buium (2024), Seamus Casey (Devils), Ryan Chesley (Capitals), Drew Fortescue (Rangers), Lane Hutson (Canadiens), Aram Minnetian (Stars), Eric Pohlkamp (Sharks), Sam Rinzel (Blackhawks)

Forwards: Gavin Brindley (Blue Jackets), Quinn Finley (Islanders), Cutter Gauthier (Flyers), Gavin Hayes (Blackhawks), Isaac Howard (Lightning), Ryan Leonard (Capitals), Rutger McGroarty (Jets), Oliver Moore (Blackhawks), Frank Nazar (Blackhawks), Danny Nelson (Islanders), Gabe Perreault (Rangers), Will Smith (Sharks), Jimmy Snuggerud (Blues), Carey Terrance (Ducks)

The Americans' schedule in Group B

The Team USA World Juniors schedule begins the day after Christmas. The Americans face off with Norway at 11 AM Eastern Time. Following that, they have a matchup with Switzerland awaiting them. Their final two games pit the Americans against two very interesting teams at this tournament.

Team USA takes on Czechia on December 29 at 11 AM Eastern. The Czechians went on an incredible run in 2023. In fact, they were one goal away from defeating Connor Bedard and the Canadians in the gold medal game. Their silver medal marked the nation's first medal at the IIHF World Juniors since 2005.

To round out the pre-knockout stages, Team USA will then face Slovakia on New Years Eve. Slovakia shocked the Americans in 2023, taking them out right before the quarterfinals. The Slovakians fell to Canada in the quarterfinal proper, but their triumph over Team USA certainly makes this game more interesting.

The strengths and weaknesses to consider with Team USA

Team USA enter the 2024 IIHF World Juniors with no true weakness. In a way, this also ties into their strengths. The Americans sport one of the better rosters at the tournament with quality up and down the ice. They have world-class talent all over the ice, and quality depth to fill in if and when it's needed.

One potential weakness to consider, though, is their coach. David Carle is behind the bench for the Americans in Sweden. The 34-year-old head coach is venturing into national team hockey for the first time. He has spent a decade coaching in the college ranks, but the international game is a different animal.

If Carle can get this team to gel, the sky is the limit for Team USA. However, if inexperience shows, the first-year man could lead a disappointing American campaign at the 2024 IIHF World Juniors.