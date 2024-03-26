For the past few seasons, the conversation for “best right fielder in baseball” came down to a trio of names – Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Bryce Harper. Entering 2024, all three of them are somehow no longer right fielders, yet the position is deeper than ever.
The MLB positional rankings roll on into right field, where last season's NL MVP, Platinum Glove winner and Rookie of the Year all make their homes. We're talking about huge power, blinding speed and jaw-dropping defensive highlights. It's a deep, dynamic group, so let's roll up our sleeves and start making some tricky decisions.
Just Missed: Nick Castellanos, Lane Thomas, Jordan Walker
One's a rock-solid vet, another is just entering his prime and the third is practically still in the womb with the tools to become a MLB superstar. It was a close call for all three, but right field is incredibly flush with established star talent.
10. George Springer, Blue Jays
The good news is that George Springer played 154 games in 2023, his highest total since 2016. He didn't play particularly well, though, with a career-low .732 OPS. At age 34, there should be plenty of tread left on the tires, but Springer has to show he's still the offensive threat that made him a postseason legend in Houston. His rebound is a major key to the Blue Jays' mission to get over the hump in the AL East.
9. Josh Lowe, Rays
The younger brother of the Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe actually outplayed big bro in the regular season in 2023, his first as a regular in the Rays' lineup. As a 25-year-old, Lowe casually put up 20 homers and 32 steals en route to a 129 OPS+. Players like 2023 Josh Lowe are the reason you can never count Tampa Bay out of the hunt in the AL East, no matter how unheralded their roster may be.
8. Anthony Santander, Orioles
A steady, switch-hitting veteran like Anthony Santander is the perfect complementary piece to the explosive young nucleus Mike Elias has assembled with the Orioles. With a 120 OPS+ and 61 homers the past two seasons, Santander has become a legitimately fearsome big-league hitter after many a struggle early in his career. The only issue is that his defense in right field ranges from iffy to reprehensible.
7. Seiya Suzuki, Cubs
It's a shame the most memorable moment of Seiya Suzuki's MLB campaign in 2023 was dropping a fly ball that dealt a death blow to the Cubs' playoff hopes, because he was exceptional in getting them to the doorstep of October to begin with. In 67 games after the All-Star break, he slashed .313/.372/.566. He also hit a home run against Steven Matz in a Spring Training game quite literally as this blurb was being typed, so if that's not a sign for good things to come, not sure what is.
6. Adolis García, Rangers
Not only is Adolis García a certified postseason hero, but he's steadily improved his weaknesses throughout his early career to turn himself into a consistent All-Star level player. Known for his cavalier approach at the plate in his early days, Garcia has cut down his strikeouts without sacrificing power—his 39 home runs last year were second behind only Ronald Acuña Jr. among right fielders. And if he gets back into October… look out.
5. Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks
A lot of baseball players are fast. Corbin Carroll, though, is fast fast. Stealing 50 bags seemed more like an expectation than a challenge for the D-Backs' speedy sensation in his rookie season, and he added 25 longballs to boot. He doesn't have much of an arm, but other than that, he does everything possible to help his team excel in a loaded NL West.
4. Fernando Tatís Jr., Padres
In a few years, we'll all have forgotten Fernando Tatís Jr. ever played shortstop in the big leagues. He was born to chase down balls in the alley, winning a Platinum Glove in his first season as the Padres' right fielder. He might have the best arm strength of any outfielder in MLB besides Nolan Jones. We know the 40-homer pop is still well within his capabilities too with his season getting off to a much more normal beginning in 2024.
3. Kyle Tucker, Astros
Kyle Tucker is a superhero without a well-defined superpower. He's just well above average at every facet of the game, and that makes him elite when taken as a whole. He carried the Astros' offense through the injuries and struggles faced by all the team's other stars a season ago, and now he's playing not just to win a second ring, but to get himself paid. They don't just hand out the nickname “King Tuck” to any average Joe nowadays.
2. Juan Soto, Yankees
Let's discuss Juan Soto's case for the number one spot on the MLB positional rankings, because it's a lot sturdier than some might think. He has 28.5 WAR through his age-24 season, he's led the league in walks in each of the past three years and he might get to 200 homers in 2024. Even if his friend/rival Ronald Acuna Jr. is the more dynamic superstar in this precise moment in time, Soto might end up the most dominant hitter over a full career since Barry Bonds.
1. Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
What more is there to say, after the results we saw a year ago? Ronald Acuña Jr. didn't just set records, he defined all-new statistical feats we didn't know were waiting to be achieved. It's impossible to rank Acuña anywhere but the atop the MLB positional rankings right now because if the Braves are telling him anything this spring, it's to let off the gas a bit. He ought to prioritize saving himself for October in 2024, purely because what he did last year can't be topped anyway.