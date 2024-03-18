The Color Purple won big at the 55th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo won two Image Awards: one for best actor for Rustin and best supporting actor for The Color Purple.

Queen Latifah hosted the ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

See the complete list of winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Usher

Outstanding Social Media Personality

Angel Laketa Moore

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Fantasia Barino

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Colman Domingo (The Color Purple)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Blitz Bazawule (The Color Purple)

Outstanding International Motion Picture

Brother

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

Brother

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance in a Motion Picture

Issa Rae (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

Outstanding Short Form (Animated)

Lil' Ruby

Outstanding Performance by a Youth in a Motion Picture

Mila Davis-Kent (Creed III)

Outstanding Cinematography in a Feature Motion Picture

Eric K. Yue (A thousand and One)

Outstanding Drama Series

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Damson Idris (Snowfall)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

India Amarteifio (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Adrian Holmes (Bel-Air)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gail Bean (Snowfall)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Mike Epps (The Upshaws)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

William Stanford Davis (Abbott Elementary)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series

Michael B. Jordan (Saturday Night Live)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Michelle Buteau (Survival of the Thickest)

Outstanding Host in a Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

DC Young Fly (Celebrity Squares)

Outstanding Short Form Series (Comedy or Drama)

Doggyland

Outstanding Children's Program

Gracie's Corner

Outstanding Short Form Series or Special (Reality/Nonfiction)

I Was A Soul Train Dancer

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special 

Swarm

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

20/20 – Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water (A Conversation with Robin Roberts)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Sherri Shepherd (Sherri)

Outstanding Talk Series

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special 

Keith Powers (The Perfect Find)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special 

Don Cheadle (Secret Invasion)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special 

Chlöe Bailey (Praise This)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special 

Phylicia Rashad (Heaven Down Here)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)

Leah Sava Jefferies (Percy Jackson and the Olympians)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Ava Duvernay (Origin)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special 

Chris Robinson (Shooting Stars)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Dawn Wilkinson (Power Book II: Ghost)

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Neema Barnette (Grand Crew)

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary Television or Motion Picture

Allen Hughes (Dear Mama)

Outstanding Album

Jaguar II (Victoria Monét)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album 

Sensational (Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

The Color Purple – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Outstanding Jazz Album

Brand New Life (Brandee Younger)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album 

Father's Day (Kirk Franklin)

Outstanding Male Artist

Usher

Outstanding Female Artist 

H.E.R.

Outstanding New Artist

Victoria Monét

Outstanding Original Score for TV/Motion Picture

Transformers Rise of the Beasts – Jongnic Bontemps

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay – Sensational

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Ciara feat. Chris Brown – How We Roll

Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song

Cobra (Megan Thee Stallion)

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

ICU Remix (Coco Jones feat. Justin Timberlake)

Outstanding International Song

Me & U (Tems)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

All Yours (Kierra Sheard feat. Anthony Brown)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Cord Jefferson (American Fiction)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Dwayne Johnson-Cochran (Heist 88)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Carla Banks-Waddles (Bel-Air)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Norman Vance Jr. (Saturdays)

Outstanding Documentary (Motion Picture)

Invisible Beauty

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Outstanding Short Form Documentary (Motion Picture)

Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games

Outstanding Makeup (Television or Motion Picture)

Carol Rasheed, Saisha Beecham, Ngozi Olandu Young, Manny Davila, Milene Melendez (The Color Purple)

Outstanding Costume Design (Television or Motion Picture)

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck (The Color Purple)

Outstanding Hairstyling (Television or Motion Picture)

Lawrence Davis, Tym Wallace, Andrea Mona Bowen, Angela Renae Dyson, Jorge Benitez Villalobos (The Color Purple)

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble (TV or Motion Picture)

Creed III

Outstanding Children's Literature 

CROWNED: Magical Folk and Fairy Tales from the Diaspora by Kahran Behtencounrt, Regis Bethen Court

Outstanding Youth/Teens Literature

Everyone's Thinking It by Aleema Omotoni

Outstanding Fiction Literature

Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo

Outstanding Instructional Literature

Historically Black Phrases: From “I Ain't One of Your Lil' Friends” to “Who All Gon' Be There?” by jarrett hill, Tre'vell Anderson

Outstanding Biography/Autobiography

Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement by Dr. Tanisha C. Ford

Outstanding Debut Author

Rootless by Krystle Zara Appiah

Outstanding Poetry

suddenly we by Evie Shockley

Outstanding Non-Fiction Literature

The New Brownies' Book: A Love Letter to Black Families by Karida L. Brown, Charly Palmer

Outstanding Graphic Novel

The Talk by Darrin Bell

Outstanding News and Information Podcast

Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams

Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast

Here's the Thing

Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast

The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean

Outstanding Limited Series/Short Form Podcast

Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast

Outstanding Scripted Series

Yes We Cannabis

Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-Help Podcast

Black Money Tree

 

 