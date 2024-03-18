The Color Purple won big at the 55th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.
Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo won two Image Awards: one for best actor for Rustin and best supporting actor for The Color Purple.
Queen Latifah hosted the ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
See the complete list of winners:
Usher
Outstanding Social Media Personality
Angel Laketa Moore
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Colman Domingo (Rustin)
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Fantasia Barino
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Colman Domingo (The Color Purple)
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
Blitz Bazawule (The Color Purple)
Outstanding International Motion Picture
Brother
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
Brother
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance in a Motion Picture
Issa Rae (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)
Outstanding Short Form (Animated)
Lil' Ruby
Outstanding Performance by a Youth in a Motion Picture
Mila Davis-Kent (Creed III)
Outstanding Cinematography in a Feature Motion Picture
Eric K. Yue (A thousand and One)
Outstanding Drama Series
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Damson Idris (Snowfall)
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
India Amarteifio (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Adrian Holmes (Bel-Air)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gail Bean (Snowfall)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Mike Epps (The Upshaws)
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
William Stanford Davis (Abbott Elementary)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series
Michael B. Jordan (Saturday Night Live)
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
Michelle Buteau (Survival of the Thickest)
Outstanding Host in a Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
DC Young Fly (Celebrity Squares)
Outstanding Short Form Series (Comedy or Drama)
Doggyland
Outstanding Children's Program
Gracie's Corner
Outstanding Short Form Series or Special (Reality/Nonfiction)
I Was A Soul Train Dancer
Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
Swarm
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
20/20 – Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water (A Conversation with Robin Roberts)
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Sherri Shepherd (Sherri)
Outstanding Talk Series
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
Keith Powers (The Perfect Find)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
Don Cheadle (Secret Invasion)
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
Chlöe Bailey (Praise This)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
Phylicia Rashad (Heaven Down Here)
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)
Leah Sava Jefferies (Percy Jackson and the Olympians)
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Ava Duvernay (Origin)
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Chris Robinson (Shooting Stars)
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Dawn Wilkinson (Power Book II: Ghost)
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Neema Barnette (Grand Crew)
Outstanding Directing in a Documentary Television or Motion Picture
Allen Hughes (Dear Mama)
Outstanding Album
Jaguar II (Victoria Monét)
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
Sensational (Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay)
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
The Color Purple – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Outstanding Jazz Album
Brand New Life (Brandee Younger)
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
Father's Day (Kirk Franklin)
Outstanding Male Artist
Usher
Outstanding Female Artist
H.E.R.
Outstanding New Artist
Victoria Monét
Outstanding Original Score for TV/Motion Picture
Transformers Rise of the Beasts – Jongnic Bontemps
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay – Sensational
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Ciara feat. Chris Brown – How We Roll
Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song
Cobra (Megan Thee Stallion)
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
ICU Remix (Coco Jones feat. Justin Timberlake)
Outstanding International Song
Me & U (Tems)
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
All Yours (Kierra Sheard feat. Anthony Brown)
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Cord Jefferson (American Fiction)
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Dwayne Johnson-Cochran (Heist 88)
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Carla Banks-Waddles (Bel-Air)
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Norman Vance Jr. (Saturdays)
Outstanding Documentary (Motion Picture)
Invisible Beauty
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
Outstanding Short Form Documentary (Motion Picture)
Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games
Outstanding Makeup (Television or Motion Picture)
Carol Rasheed, Saisha Beecham, Ngozi Olandu Young, Manny Davila, Milene Melendez (The Color Purple)
Outstanding Costume Design (Television or Motion Picture)
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck (The Color Purple)
Outstanding Hairstyling (Television or Motion Picture)
Lawrence Davis, Tym Wallace, Andrea Mona Bowen, Angela Renae Dyson, Jorge Benitez Villalobos (The Color Purple)
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble (TV or Motion Picture)
Creed III
Outstanding Children's Literature
CROWNED: Magical Folk and Fairy Tales from the Diaspora by Kahran Behtencounrt, Regis Bethen Court
Outstanding Youth/Teens Literature
Everyone's Thinking It by Aleema Omotoni
Outstanding Fiction Literature
Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo
Outstanding Instructional Literature
Historically Black Phrases: From “I Ain't One of Your Lil' Friends” to “Who All Gon' Be There?” by jarrett hill, Tre'vell Anderson
Outstanding Biography/Autobiography
Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement by Dr. Tanisha C. Ford
Outstanding Debut Author
Rootless by Krystle Zara Appiah
Outstanding Poetry
suddenly we by Evie Shockley
Outstanding Non-Fiction Literature
The New Brownies' Book: A Love Letter to Black Families by Karida L. Brown, Charly Palmer
Outstanding Graphic Novel
The Talk by Darrin Bell
Outstanding News and Information Podcast
Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams
Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast
Here's the Thing
Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast
The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean
Outstanding Limited Series/Short Form Podcast
Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast
Outstanding Scripted Series
Yes We Cannabis
Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-Help Podcast
Black Money Tree