Legendary artist Usher gave a speech that would make any mother proud. And probably blush.
The singer won Entertainer of the Year and the President's Award at the NAACP Image Awards Saturday, TMZ reports.
While accepting the honors, he discussed the strong women in his life, mostly his mother, Jonnetta Patton, who he claims is the reason for his success.
Usher's NAACP acceptance speech
While referring to his mother on stage, he said, “I recognize her more than anybody.”
“I wanted to make it known, far too often in our industry are women not getting the recognition that they truly deserve,” he added. “And when we first started, it was even harder for a mother to believe in the dreams that I had, because I was unwavering.”
“Being raised without a father in our home, being raised from a single parent, it was a lot,” the singer continued. “But she was more defiant. If anyone deserves it more than anybody it was her. Because of the tenacity to look into a male-dominated industry and believe in your son unwaveringly. And no matter how hard those boardrooms may have been, she didn't have the experience.”
“First and foremost, Mom, even though I wrote you down in it, I want you to know how much I love, honor, and appreciate you,” he added before explaining how much the NAACP honor meant to him.
As for his award, he beat out Colman Domingo, Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey, and Keke Palmer for the Entertainer of the Year. Oprah Winfrey had the honor of handing him the distinguished award.
It's not a huge shock. The singer has been at it for over two decades. This year, he especially made his mark by performing at halftime during the Super Bowl. Beyond that, he's had a Las Vegas residency that he recently wrapped up, along with a new album, Coming Home.
Congrats, Usher. Jonnetta is surely shining bright after hearing those words from her son's acceptance speech. Other women appreciated it, too.