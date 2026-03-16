Later in the year, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will appear in Street Fighter, an upcoming movie based on the video game series, despite their acclaimed WWE feud.

However, what appears on-screen in WWE may represent the pair's real-life relationship. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Rhodes revealed that they didn't film a lot together on Street Fighter, and their one interaction on the set was “very awkward.”

“We had one day on set [together], and the way the set was, and he could probably reiterate this, I think they thought we were gonna fight or have issue[s] because they were very cognizant of, ‘Stepping out with Guile,' [or,] ‘Akuma will be coming on,” Rhodes revealed. “They were very cognizant [that] we would not cross paths. And we did because I had to tell him the direction of one of the trailers, and that was our only moment, and it was a very awkward moment.”

Why was it “very awkward”? Rhodes said their relationship is “strange” and “crazy.” Despite their WWE characters seemingly putting their differences aside, at least to some degree, Rhodes is unsure of where he stands with Roman Reigns or Joe Anoa'i.

“That's a crazy relationship,” Rhodes conceded. “I have nothing but admiration for what he's done and accomplished, but I don't know what it is. I don't even like talking about it because I don't know what it is. It's just a very strange relationship.”

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' WWE feud

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From 2023 to 2024, Rhodes and Reigns were heated rivals. Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble and challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 39.

However, he was unsuccessful in his first attempt. The following year, Rhodes had an uphill battle to climb back to the top of the mountain, especially with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson getting involved.

He was able to overcome the odds and end Reigns' dominant 1,316-day reign as champion. A few months later, Reigns would return to help Rhodes retain against Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam. They would then team up against Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at Bad Blood in October 2024. They've mostly stayed apart since then, with the exception of teaming up at Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2025.