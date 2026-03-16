Just months after his devastating loss to Anthony Joshua, which required two surgeries to fix the broken jaw, Jake Paul has now seemingly revealed his next opponent while speaking to USA President Donald Trump.

Paul was recently present with Trump at his Kentucky rally. Speaking in front of a huge crowd of supporters, Paul suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction but later also received a political endorsement from the President.

Recovering from his broken jaw, Paul, 29, opened up to America's 47th president about who he could fight next. When asked about a potential rematch with “The Watford Warrior”, Paul ruled out the chances and shared a different name.

“So, who do you fight next? Would you ever fight him again? No?” Donald Trump asked. “That’s a good question,” Paul responded. “No, [I wouldn’t fight Anthony Joshua], I don’t think so. I think I need to go stay at my weight class. I think Francis Ngannou. Maybe doing some MMA.”

The entire conversation about Paul's next boxing opponent came up when he started promoting in detail Ronda Rousey's upcoming MMA comeback match in May. 16, 2026, under Paul's MVP banner. “We’re promoting fights now on Netflix, we've got Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano. Maybe [Oleksandr] Usyk in MMA, Francis Ngannou, Ryan Garcia, maybe Tommy Fury. There's a lot,” he said.

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“Who do you wanna see me fight?” asked Paul. “Probably Khabib, how about Khabib [Nurmagomedov]? When they say, ‘Who was the best?’ of those, I mean, I’ve had a lot of fights; I’ve had Mike Tyson, that was great, ” Trump responded.

There are currently no confirmed dates for Paul's comeback fight, and he is still recovering from the broken jaw he suffered from Joshua's punch. Although he is expected to return by the end of 2026 or 2027.