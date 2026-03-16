Just months after his dominating win over Jake Paul in Florida and a personal tragedy in Nigeria, British boxer Anthony Joshua was back in training as his return to the ring remains. Joshua, after overcoming his recent challenges, frequently shares his training videos online amidst ongoing rumors of a potential boxing match with Tyson Fury.

Fury, on the other hand, is currently booked to fight Arslanbek Makhmudov in a heavyweight clash on Apr. 11, 2026, at one of the largest stadiums in the UK, which is also scheduled to air live on Netflix. With less than a month left for the fight, a promising update has emerged on Fury's potential fight against Joshua.

British boxing correspondent Gareth A Davies, recently appearing on TalkSport, claimed that the two men have “signed” and “agreed” to a future boxing match between them. “Listen, the Fury Joshua fight is signed. Okay, it is signed in the background. I've got that on good authority. I can't put it out there as a scoop, but they are moving towards it.”

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“What do you mean signed? Do you mean agreed?” the hosts asked. “Agreed. Agreed. They are they are moving towards it. They both want the fight,” Davies responded and confirmed. He also claimed that he had recently spoken to Rico Verhoeven, who had allegedly confirmed a fight between him and Joshua later this year, in 2026.

Still recovering from his car crash in Nigeria, there have been no confirmed updates on Joshua's comeback opponent. It is expected that either Verhoeven or Dillian Whyte could be the one he faces in his return match.