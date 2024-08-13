The NBA in-season tournament was a huge hit in its first year of existence last season. Now, it is back, but under a new name. The tournament, which takes place in the middle of the season, is now called the Emirates NBA Cup 2024. The in-season tournament consists of all 30 teams spread across six different groups who compete for the NBA Cup Championship Trophy. The NBA Cup schedule is being released on Aug. 13, and in this article, we will explain everything you need to know about how to watch your favorite team's schedule being released live.

How to watch the NBA Cup schedule release

Fans will learn each of the 60 Group Play games for the NBA Cup during the schedule release on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 3 p.m. ET. NBA Today will broadcast the schedule live on ESPN.

*Watch the NBA Cup schedule release live with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 13 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN (NBA Today) | Live stream: fuboTV (free trial)

Emerites NBA Cup format

The NBA Cup 2024 rules are the same as last year's in-season tournament. All 30 teams have been placed into six different groups consisting of five teams. Tuesdays and Fridays from Nov. 12 to Dec. 3 are known as “Cup Nights,” and during that span on those nights each team will play every team in their group once. This stage is considered “Group Play.”

Then, eight teams will advance to the “Knockout Rounds.” The team from each group with the best Group Play record as well as a wild card team with the best Group Play record from each conference who didn't win their group will advance to single-elimination games.

The quarterfinals consisting of eight teams are on Dec. 10-11, and the semifinals are on Dec. 14. The semifinals, as well as the Dec. 17 NBA Cup Finals, will be played in Las Vegas, Nevada. All in all, there are 67 games that will be a part of the in-season tournament. Every one of those games except for the NBA Cup Final will count towards the regular season records, meaning the two teams in the NBA Cup Final will play 83 games rather than the standard 82.

Teams are competing for the NBA Cup Championship Trophy as well as a prize pool. Last year's in-season tournament was a huge hit. The unique court designs for Cup Nights drew plenty of eyes to the sport, and fans were excited by the increased level of intensity during in-season tournament games. Fans who were concerned by the innovative rule changes were instead rewarded with an improved regular season product.

The Los Angeles Lakers were the team that ended up winning the inaugural tournament, and LeBron James was the first MVP of the tournament. The Lakers' run wasn't the only intriguing storyline to come out of the in-season tournament. Additionally, Tyrese Haliburton emerged as a superstar as the Indiana Pacers showed off a historically efficient offensive unit.

In-season tournament groups

West Group A

Minnesota Timberwolves

Los Angeles Clippers

Sacramento Kings

Houston Rockets

Portland Trail Blazers

West Group B

Oklahoma City Thunder

Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Lakers

Utah Jazz

San Antonio Spurs

West Group C

Denver Nuggets

Dallas Mavericks

New Orleans Pelicans

Golden State Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies

East Group A

New York Knicks

Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers

Brooklyn Nets

Charlotte Hornets

East Group B

Milwaukee Bucks

Indiana Pacers

Miami Heat

Toronto Raptors

Detroit Pistons

East Group C