The 2023 NFL Draft is officially in the books. Most teams feel good about their picks after a crazy weekend and are hoping those good feelings translate into success on the field. As they say in the industry, though, it’s never too early to start looking ahead. Immediately after the 2023 draft ended, outlets started releasing their predictions and prospect rankings for the 2024 draft. Today, that’s exactly what we’re doing ourselves.

Important note before we start, though. These rankings are not final and can change drastically over the year.

For example, many predicted last year that Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks would be a top-10 pick in 2023. Instead, he ended up signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent.

Here was Todd McShay's way-too-early 2023 mock draft from May 2022: 1. CJ Stroud

2. Bryce Young

3. Will Anderson

4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

5. Jalen Carter

6. Anthony Richardson

7. Jordan Addison

8. Will Levis

9. Tyler Van Dyke

10. Eli Ricks Ricks remains on the board at pick 251. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) April 29, 2023

Without further ado, here is our way-too-early big board for the 2024 NFL Draft.

1. QB Caleb Williams, USC

Williams is the obvious No. 1 pick for any 2024 big board until proven otherwise. He’s coming off a season in which he threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns with only five interceptions- with another 382 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. If that wasn’t enough, some have even compared the Heisman Trophy winner to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

2. WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Ohio State has been pumping out star receivers like clockwork recently, and Marvin Harrison Jr appears to be the next in line. Son of Indianapolis Colts legend Marvin Harrison Sr., Harrison exploded in 2022 with 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s 6-4, 205 pounds, can play anywhere on the field and has all the makings of an NFL star.

3. QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

Maye took the ACC by storm as a freshman in 2022, completing 66.2% of his passes for 4,328 yards and 38 touchdowns with only seven picks. He’s also surprisingly mobile for someone who stands at 6-4 and 220 pounds. Right now, Williams and Maye are very close in the race for the best quarterback in the 2024 draft.

4. TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Bowers has the potential to be a generational tight end in the NFL. Over two seasons at Georgia, he has caught 119 passes for 1,824 yards and 20 touchdowns and has even carried the ball a few times as well. He has the perfect mix of size and speed to be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenders.

5. OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

The first thing to stand out about Alt is his massive size at 6-8 and 315 pounds. He also backs up that size, allowing no sacks on 406 pass-blocking snaps in 2022, per PFF. The first-team All-American could be the first lineman off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft.

6. OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

That is, unless Fashanu has anything to say about it. He has similar size at 6-6 and 323 pounds, similarly good athleticism and also didn’t allow a sack in 2022, although he only played eight games. The junior could’ve been a first-rounder this year but chose to return to Penn State and will likely still be an early first-rounder in 2024.

7. EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Another player who surprisingly returned to school, Verse could be the first edge rusher off the board next year. In his first season at Florida State, Verse recorded 47 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He’s a versatile player with plenty of ways to get after the quarterback.

8. CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

McKinstry seems to be the next in a long line of star Alabama defensive backs. In 2022, the sophomore recorded 35 tackles, 16 passes defended and an interception for the Crimson Tide defense. If he takes another step forward in 2023, he could climb even higher on these rankings.

9. EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Meanwhile, Turner could be the next great pass rusher to come from Alabama. He recorded 30 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 2021, but took a slight step back in 2022 with 37 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks. He’ll have big shoes to fill in 2023 with Will Anderson Jr. now off to the NFL. If he can do it, though, he should be an early first-rounder like his former teammate.

10. WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Ohio State doesn’t just have one star receiver coming out next year, but two. Egbuka also had a great season in 2022, catching 74 passes for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns. Much like Garrett Wilson and Chris Olive in 2022, Harrison and Egbuka will be another Buckeyes’ receiver duo to go in the first round in 2024.

11. EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State

We’re staying with Ohio State again, but this time moving over to the defensive side of the ball. Tuimoloau had 28 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2022, but he’s even more effective than his stats show. If he can have more games like his monster performance against Penn State last season, he will solidify himself as an early first-round pick.

12. DT Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State

Yet another Buckeye, Hall should be one of the first interior defenders- if not the first- off the board next year. In 2022, the junior had 19 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks despite only starting five games. He can play against both the run and pass and has good speed for a player at his position.

13. DT Maason Smith, LSU

Smith unfortunately tore his ACL in LSU’s season opener against Florida State. In 2021, though, the 6-5, 300-pound lineman had a strong season with 19 tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks. If he can bounce back from his injury in 2023, he will likely be a 2024 NFL Draft first-rounder.

14. CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State

Hope you didn’t enjoy that break on Buckeyes too much because we’re back to them. Burke had an inconsistent 2022 season with 34 tackles, five passes defended and no picks, but was much better in 2021 with 37 tackles, 12 passes defended and a pick. The junior still has some things to work on, but his talent is undeniable.

15. OT JC Latham, Alabama

While likely not the best overall lineman in the 2024 draft, Latham is likely the best right tackle. The junior started all 13 games in 2022, allowing zero sacks on 517 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF. At 6-6 and 335 pounds with strong athleticism, he has all the tools to succeed in the NFL.

16. WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

Worthy has been an electric receiver for the Longhorns, posting 122 receptions for 1,741 yards and 21 touchdowns in two seasons. He’s small at just 6-1 and 163 pounds but makes up for it with blazing speed. He looks ready to have a big season in 2023, which should only boost his draft stock further.

17. QB Quinn Ewers, Texas

Ewers had an up-and-down debut season at Texas, completing 58.1% of his passes for 2,177 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions after missing time with injury. However, he has some of the best natural arm talent in the country and reportedly had a strong spring practice. If he can improve his accuracy, he can definitely get into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

18. QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Penix decided to come back for his sixth collegiate season in 2023, but that’s not as bad as it sounds, as he’ll only be 23 by next year’s draft. The lefty had a great debut season for Washington, completing 65.3% of his passes for 4,641 yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The biggest concern with Penix is his injury history, as he has torn his ACL twice in college. If he can overcome that, though, then he has several strong qualities to like.

19. EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington

Trice broke out in a big way for the Huskies in 2022. The sophomore from Phoenix had 22 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and nine sacks, earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors. He’s a big pass rusher at 6-4 and 240 pounds, and he uses that power well.

20. OG Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

As it stands now, Beebe is the best interior offensive lineman in next year’s draft. The Kansas City-native hasn’t allowed a sack since 2020 and was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in each of the last two seasons.

21. DT Jer’Zahn Newton, Illinois

Newton is small for a defensive tackle at 6-2 and 280 pounds, but as we saw this year with Calijah Kancey, who has a nearly identical frame, that isn’t always a bad thing. The sophomore had a great showing in 2022, posting 62 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He also makes up for his small size with great speed for his position and can use it to blow past blockers.

22. RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

The 2022 season was rough for Henderson, as he only had 571 yards and six touchdowns while fighting through multiple injuries. He was electric in 2021, though, with 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing and 312 receptions and four touchdowns receiving. With no generational running back like Bijan Robinson in this class, Henderson could be the first one off the board.

23. RB Blake Corum, Michigan

Another contender for that spot is Corum of the rival Wolverines. Corum was one of the best running backs in the country last season, rushing for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns. Unfortunately, a late-season injury caused him to miss Michigan’s final three games, including the loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff. If he can rebound from his injury and put up another elite season, teams will keep an eye on the 5-8, 210-pound back.

24. QB Bo Nix, Oregon

Nix had an inconsistent tenure at Auburn, but had a great debut season at Oregon in 2022. The senior completed 71.9% of his passes for 3,593 yards, 29 touchdowns and only seven interceptions for the Ducks. If he can repeat that performance in 2023, he could sneak his way into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

25. OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

After transferring from Oregon, Suamataia became a force for BYU’s offensive line in 2022. The sophomore didn’t allow a single sack in 361 pass-blocking snaps last season, per PFF. The former five-star recruit lived up to the hype after transferring, and still has room to grow.

26. WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Odunze was Penix’s favorite target in a huge season for both players. The Las Vegas-native caught 75 passes for 1,145 yards and seven touchdowns, earning a first-team All-Pac-12 selection. The 6-3, 201-pound receiver can do it all and should be one of the top receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft.

27. WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

Similarly, Franklin was Nix’s favorite target at his new school last season. The sophomore receiver had 61 receptions for 891 yards and nine touchdowns for the Ducks in 2022. He’s a constant big-play threat that defenses must always keep an eye on.

28. S Calen Bullock, USC

Bullock emerged as one of the nation’s best ball hawks in 2022. The sophomore had a strong 2022 season for the Trojans, posting 49 tackles and five interceptions. He could benefit by adding some bulk, but his play-making ability is undeniable.

29. EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

Sawyer was a leader of the Buckeyes’ pass rush in 2022. Despite only starting three games, the sophomore still tied Hall for the team lead in sacks with 4.5, while also adding 6.5 tackles for loss. Sawyer should take on a bigger role for Ohio State in 2023, which should boost his 2024 NFL Draft stock further.

30. CB Kalen King, Penn State

King broke out for the Nittany Lions in 2022. The Detroit-native allowed just 27 receptions on 59 targets for a passer rating of just 48.9, per PFF. He also had 30 tackles, 21 passes defended and three interceptions.

31. CB Cooper Dejean, Iowa

Dejean was all over the ball in 2022, notching 75 tackles, eight passes defended and five interceptions. Per PFF, he allowed 37 receptions on 72 targets for a passer rating of 49.7. The first-team All-Big Ten selection has a little bit of everything a corner needs.

32. S Javon Bullard, Georgia

Bullard is a do-it-all safety who can excel in many situations. In 2022, he had 58 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, five passes defended and three interceptions. He was the defensive MVP of the National Championship with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.