The 2024 NFL Draft order is now set through pick No. 28.

The NFL Playoffs roll on, and the final four is now set. That also means we now know the 2024 NFL Draft order up to pick No. 28. The Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Buffalo Bills all lost in the Divisional Round, so their first-round draft spots are now set. Here is the 2024 NFL Draft order after the Divisional Round.

Complete NFL Draft Order

Chicago Bears (via Panthers) Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Houston Texans (via Browns) Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals (via Texans) Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs *

Detroit Lions *

San Francisco 49ers *

Baltimore Ravens *

(*Picks 29-32 to be determined in Championship Round, Super Bowl)

What the Divisional Round losers need in April

So, now that we know where the Texans (or really the Cardinals), Packers, Buccaneers, and Bills will pick in 2024, we can start to look at what these teams need to make the leap from the final eight teams to a Super Bowl champion.

The Texans actually knew they’d pick at No. 23 in the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to the gift that keeps on giving: The Deshaun Watson trade. And they knew wherever they ended up, the Cardinals will get that pick thanks to the No. 3 pick/Will Anderson Jr. trade from last year’s draft. With Watson’s struggles in Cleveland and Anderson balling out as a rookie, both these deals from Nick Caserio look brilliant.

Now, the goal for the Texans is simply to keep on acquiring talent to build around Anderson on defense and CJ Stroud on offense. Other than quarterback, Houston would be well-served adding a player at literally any position, so this should be a “best player left on the board” pick when April rolls around.

The Packers have drafted roughly 327,000 defensive players in the first round over the last decade (you don’t need to fact-check that exact number), so Cheeseheads have to hope the team finally drafts some offensive talent around Jordan Love.

Offensive line and running back should be the top priorities, but a game-breaking wide receiver wouldn’t be the worst thing either. If the Green Bay brain trust does insist on going with defense yet again, it should be all about finding a dynamic pass rusher in a division with Aidan Hutchinson, Montez Sweat, and Danielle Hunter.

Like the Texans, the Buccaneers are another team that can go almost anywhere with their No. 26 pick. Even positions of strength, like WR or LB, are questionable with Mike Evans, Lavonte David, and Devin White all free agents after this season.

Speaking of free agents, they could also look to replace Baker Mayfield, whose one-year, bargain-basement deal is now up after the team’s miraculous run. If there is a QB late in the first round that the Bucs like, they should pounce.

Finally, we get to the Bills, who will likely be drafting a new kicker in this draft after yet another Wide Right fiasco, although not in the first round, obviously.

Injuries on defense doomed the Bills this season, but they also shouldn’t forget to add more high-end talent around Josh Allen. Buffalo should look for a future No. 1 WR in this spot, as Stefon Diggs was a major reason the team lost to the Chiefs, and his time in Western New York may be over.