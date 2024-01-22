The NFL Playoffs roll on, and the final four is now set. That also means we now know the 2024 NFL Draft order up to pick No. 28. The Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Buffalo Bills all lost in the Divisional Round, so their first-round draft spots are now set. Here is the 2024 NFL Draft order after the Divisional Round.

Complete NFL Draft Order

  1. Chicago Bears (via Panthers)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. Minnesota Vikings
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. New Orleans Saints
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Houston Texans (via Browns)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Green Bay Packers
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Arizona Cardinals (via Texans)
  28. Buffalo Bills
    Kansas City Chiefs *
    Detroit Lions *
    San Francisco 49ers *
    Baltimore Ravens *

(*Picks 29-32 to be determined in Championship Round, Super Bowl)

What the Divisional Round losers need in April

Sean McDermott. Josh Allen. Bills fans in the background. Angry emojis

So, now that we know where the Texans (or really the Cardinals), Packers, Buccaneers, and Bills will pick in 2024, we can start to look at what these teams need to make the leap from the final eight teams to a Super Bowl champion.

The Texans actually knew they’d pick at No. 23 in the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to the gift that keeps on giving: The Deshaun Watson trade. And they knew wherever they ended up, the Cardinals will get that pick thanks to the No. 3 pick/Will Anderson Jr. trade from last year’s draft. With Watson’s struggles in Cleveland and Anderson balling out as a rookie, both these deals from Nick Caserio look brilliant.

Now, the goal for the Texans is simply to keep on acquiring talent to build around Anderson on defense and CJ Stroud on offense. Other than quarterback, Houston would be well-served adding a player at literally any position, so this should be a “best player left on the board” pick when April rolls around.

The Packers have drafted roughly 327,000 defensive players in the first round over the last decade (you don’t need to fact-check that exact number), so Cheeseheads have to hope the team finally drafts some offensive talent around Jordan Love.

Offensive line and running back should be the top priorities, but a game-breaking wide receiver wouldn’t be the worst thing either. If the Green Bay brain trust does insist on going with defense yet again, it should be all about finding a dynamic pass rusher in a division with Aidan Hutchinson, Montez Sweat, and Danielle Hunter.

RECOMMENDED
The Texans need some help in the 2024 NFL Draft and these are top four guys to provide it.
Texans: Four way too early targets in 2024 NFL Draft

Nick Meyer ·

Chiefs Patrick Mahomes in the locker room
Patrick Mahomes' locker room speech after Bills win will fire up Chiefs fans

Peter Sampson ·

cG9zdDoyNjUzNjU5-thumbnail
Eagles: Jason Kelce's shirtless celebration in Chiefs vs. Bills gives beer brand $600k-worth of exposure

Jay Postrado ·

Like the Texans, the Buccaneers are another team that can go almost anywhere with their No. 26 pick. Even positions of strength, like WR or LB, are questionable with Mike Evans, Lavonte David, and Devin White all free agents after this season.

Speaking of free agents, they could also look to replace Baker Mayfield, whose one-year, bargain-basement deal is now up after the team’s miraculous run. If there is a QB late in the first round that the Bucs like, they should pounce.

Finally, we get to the Bills, who will likely be drafting a new kicker in this draft after yet another Wide Right fiasco, although not in the first round, obviously.

Injuries on defense doomed the Bills this season, but they also shouldn’t forget to add more high-end talent around Josh Allen. Buffalo should look for a future No. 1 WR in this spot, as Stefon Diggs was a major reason the team lost to the Chiefs, and his time in Western New York may be over.