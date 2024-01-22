Who ya got between the Ravens and Chiefs?

A horrendous kick from Tyler Bass and a fake punt call from Sean McDermott led the NFL fans to this moment. The AFC Championship is now set and it might be one for the books. Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs escaped the Buffalo Bills to face a tough opponent in the Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens. There are a lot of key players to watch out for like Travis Kelce, L'Jarius Sneed, Zay Flowers, and Roquan Smith among others. This has prompted a lot of hyped-up reactions from fans.

“Ravens/Chiefs is going to be legendary,” and “This Chiefs vs Ravens game is about to be crazy,” were the most common sentiments after the AFC Championship matchup was locked in.

Some members of the fanbase are starting to reminisce about Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson's earlier rivalries, “People forget before it was Mahomes vs Burrow or Allen, it was Mahomes vs Jackson. We lived for those games now it's back I can't wait.”

Ravens and Chiefs in their last games

How have the two teams fared before heading into the AFC Championship game? Well, Mahomes and the Chiefs may have benefitted from some bad playcalling. Sean McDermott's Bills had a lot of bad moments which started with Khalil Shakir going down. Then, it was the very hated Damar Hamlin punt fake which was all rounded out by a wide right kick by Tyler Bass.

Nonetheless, Mahomes delivered in the divisional. He only had six misses on 23 passing attempts. This got the Chiefs 215 passing yards and two trips to the end zone for a touchdown. The biggest contributors on offense were Isaiah Pacheco and Travis Kelce. Both of them combined for three touchdowns against a tough Bills secondary. On defense, Justin Reid was making sure that no weapon was reaching the end zone without a tackle. He notched eight tackles with three of them being assisted.

Next, the Ravens came off blazing against CJ Stroud's Houston Texans. Jackson would also only miss six passes on 22 attempts. This got their air attack 152 passing yards and two touchdowns to Isaiah Likely and Nelson Agholor. Zay Flowers also came up big with four receptions and 41 receiving yards. It was Jackson's rushing that got the Ravens another two touchdowns to bury the Texas. Roquan Smith also had big moments after notching five tackles with two of them being assisted.

It will get heated in the NFL Playoffs. But, as Jack Harbaugh says, “Who has it better than us? Nobody!”