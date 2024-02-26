Long thought to be the forecaster of the Academy Award Best Picture, the Producers Guild Awards has delivered its prediction on Sunday, Feb. 25, Deadline reported.
The ceremony was held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Ovation Hollywood at Hollywood and Highland. The PGAs are also giving Martin Scorsese the David O. Selznick Achievement Award. Charles D. King, executive producer of 2021's Judas and the Black Messiah, will be given the Milestone Award. While Gail Berman, EP of Elvis and Wednesday, will receive the Norman Lear Award.
Last year the PGA gave the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures to Everything Everywhere All at Once, which went on to win the Oscar a few weeks later. We'll know on March 10 whether the Oppenheimer will win Best Picture at the Oscars.
Succession scored another win with the Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama, while The Bear won for comedy. Beef won for limited series.
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Beef
- Daisy Jones and the Six
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
- Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea
- Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Quiz Lady
- Reality
- Red, White & Royal Blue
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
- 60 Minutes
- The 1619 Project
- Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
- Being Mary Tyler Moore
- Welcome to Wrexham
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
- Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Squid Game: The Challenge
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures
- 20 Days in Mariupol
- American Symphony
- Beyond Utopia
- The Disappearance of Shere Hite
- The Mother of All Lies
- Smoke Sauna Sisterhood
- Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis)
Award for Outstanding Sports Program
- 100 Foot Wave
- Beckham
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive
- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets
- Shaun White: The Last Run
Award for Outstanding Children’s Program
- Goosebumps
- Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai
- Sesame Street
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch
- The Velveteen Rabbit
Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program
- Carpool Karaoke: The Series
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
- The Last of Us: Inside the Episode
- Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question
- Succession: Controlling the Narrative
Innovation Award
- Body of Mine (Kost)
- The Eye and I (EDDA)
- JFK Memento (TARGO)
- Letters from Drancy (East City Films)
- MLK: Now is the Time (TIME Studios)
- Ocean of Light- Dolphins VR (Meta Quest)
- Our Ocean Our Future (Hidden Worlds Entertainment)
- Out of Scale, A Kurzgesagt Adventure (Meta)
- Reimagined (Very Cavaliere Productions)
- Space Explorers: Blue Marble Trilogy (Felix & Paul Studios)
- Wallace & Gromit in The Grand Getaway (Aardman)
- The World's Largest Tailgate (Kansas City Chiefs)