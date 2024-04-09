The best week in all of golf is finally here; Masters week. Below we will continue our PGA Tour odds series as we hand out a Masters prediction and pick while also letting you know how to watch the event.
The 2024 Masters tournament is highlighted by some great storylines. Will Scottie Scheffler win his second Green Jacket? Is this the year Rory McIlroy finally gets over the hump and wins his first Masters? Will a LIV Tour player take home the trophy this season? All of these questions will be answered within the week!
Augusta National Golf Club is the most pristine in all of golf. Many say it is in the best shape they have seen this year. Amens Corner is some of the more fun holes of golf to watch all season, while the rest of the course is not too bad, either. To win the Masters, golfers have to be very precise with their approach shots, and be very locked in on the greens. The second shot is almost more important than the tee shot on this course, so those with strong iron play will have success.
Here are the Masters odds, courtesy of FanDuel
The Masters Odds
Scottie Scheffler: +450
Rory McIlroy: +1000
Jon Rahm: +1100
Xander Schauffele: +1400
Hideki Matsuyama: +2000
Brooks Koepka: +2200
Jordan Spieth: +2200
Joaquin Niemann: +2800
Ludvig Aberg: +3300
Bryson DeChambeau: +3500
Viktor Hovland: +3500
Matthew Fitzpatrick: +3500
Patrick Cantlay: +4000
Wyndham Clark: +4000
Will Zalatoris: +4000
Dustin Johnson: +4500
Justin Thomas: +4500
Tony Finau: +4500
Cameron Smith: +5000
Tommy Fleetwood: +5000
Collin Morikawa: +5000
How to Watch the Masters
TV: ESPN, CBS
Stream: Masters.com, ESPN+, Paramount+
Favorite Picks to win the Masters
Scottie Scheffler: You can not make a post like this and not include the OWGR number one ranked golfer. Scheffler has been on fire heading into this tournament, and he seems more ready than ever to win his second Green Jacket. Scheffler is first scoring average, first in birdie average, first in total strokes gained, and first in greens in regulation. His approach game has been incredible, and it really picks up his slack with the putter. Seeing Scheffler win his second Masters would not be a surprise to anyone.
Rory McIlroy: McIlroy comes into this year still chasing the Green Jacket that all the greats have won. He participated in the Texas Valero Open as a tune-up, and finished third in the event last week. McIlroy, on the season, has been very good off the tee. His driver is strong, and his iron play has been solid, as well. He can get a little aggressive and get himself in trouble, but he should play smarter in Augusta. If he can stay out of the deep rough, and play just a little bit smarter, he can finish at the top of this leaderboard.
Jon Rahm: Rahm is playing in his first Masters after joining the LIV Tour, and looking to repeat as champion. He leads the LIV in birdie average, and he hits 74.81 percent of greens in regulation. He is also averaging 1.58 putts per hole. Rahm needs to stay out of trouble off the tee, but he knows this course very well. If he can continue to play well, he can definitely repeat.
Sleeper Picks to win the Masters
Brooks Koepka: Koepka tied for second at the Masters last year, and he followed that up with a win at the PGA Championship. Koepka is one of the best golfers when it comes to big tournaments like this. He has finished second twice at the Masters, but never won. Koepka has hit 70.74 percent of greens in regulation on the LIV this season, and he needs to keep it up. He could be a little better when on the greens, but his best play seems to come out in these majors.
Wyndham Clark: Clark is having a great season on the PGA Tour. He is second in the FedEx Cup rankings, and he has moved up to fourth in the OWGR. Clark is third in total strokes gained this season, and seventh in putting average. He is also eighth in greens in regulation heading into the Masters. Clark has been one of the best golfers in the world heading into this event, and it would not be shocking to see him putting on the Green Jacket on Sunday.
Final Masters prediction and pick
You never know what is going to happen at the Masters. There are different people that step up every year. However, for this year, I am going to take Brooks Koepka to win it all. He is going to be locked in all weekend, and I expect him to make another run at it.
Final Masters prediction and pick: Brooks Koepka (+2200)