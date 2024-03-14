The New York Liberty have made a significant trade, acquiring guard Rebekah Gardner from the Chicago Sky in exchange for future WNBA draft picks. The move by the Liberty signals their intent to solidify their roster by adding the experience and skills of Gardner, a player who has demonstrated her capabilities both domestically and abroad.
Gardner, who was expected to make a strong comeback this season with the Sky after recovering from a broken left foot, suffered another setback with a torn right Achilles while playing for Spar Girona in February. Despite these challenges, Gardner’s rights have been traded, as confirmed by a league source to The Next Hoops' Jackie Powell, with the Liberty offering Chicago their 2025 and 2026 second round picks in exchange.
Before her injuries, Gardner was signed by former Sky coach and general manager James Wade to replace key players from the championship-winning 2021 team and was seen as a valuable backup for star Kahleah Copper. At 30, Gardner impressed as a seasoned newcomer to the WNBA in the 2022 season, playing with the expertise of her 10 years of experience overseas and earning the respect of many in the league.
With a qualifying offer extended by the Sky earlier this year, Gardner was still in the middle of contract negotiations at the time of her latest injury. Chicago’s general manager Jeff Pagliocca previously expressed the organization's high regard for Gardner and her alignment with the team's values and identity.
“She’s a player we have a lot of respect for,” Pagliocca said, per Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times. “A player that was very good here that fits in with our philosophy and identity. But we’re still having conversations with her. Time will tell.”
Now, as Gardner’s rights are secured by the Liberty, she faces a lengthy recovery. Her path forward will be closely watched by fans and officials alike, as her performance and rehabilitation progress will determine the return on New York's investment.