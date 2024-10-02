ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

As the 2024 MLB World Series approaches, the race for World Series MVP is shaping up to be an exciting one. All eyes are on Shohei Ohtani, who enters his first postseason as the favorite to take home the award. The Dodgers’ superstar has been nothing short of phenomenal this season, putting up MVP-caliber numbers at the plate. However, winning as a designated hitter could prove challenging, as it’s only been accomplished twice since 2009.

Ohtani’s teammates Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are also strong contenders, with both having stellar seasons and previous postseason success1. In the American League, Aaron Judge of the Yankees looms large as a potential MVP candidate if New York can make a deep run.

Dark horse candidates to watch include Jose Ramirez of the Guardians and Yordan Alvarez of the Astros, both of whom have the ability to carry their teams offensively. On the pitching side, keep an eye on Gerrit Cole, who could dominate if given multiple starts. Ultimately, postseason heroics often emerge unexpectedly. While the stars are favored, don’t be surprised if a lesser-known player steps up on the biggest stage to claim World Series MVP honors.

Let’s take a look at the odds as well as our prediction and pick for this year’s World Series MVP.

Here are the 2024 World Series MVP odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2024 World Series MVP Odds

Shohei Ohtani: +1400

Aaron Judge: +1700

Bryce Harper: +2300

Juan Soto: +2300

Freddie Freeman: +2500

Mookie Betts: +2500

Teoscar Hernandez: +3000

Gerrit Cole: +3200

Trea Turner: +3400

Kyle Schwarber: 3400

Gleybor Torres: +3900

Giancarlo Stanton: +3900

2024 World Series MVP Favorite Picks

Shohei Ohtani: Shohei Ohtani is poised to claim the 2024 World Series MVP, capping off his historic season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. After almost securing the NL Triple Crown just getting beat out by Luis Arraez for the batting title and leading the league in stolen bases, Ohtani enters the postseason in peak form. His unparalleled combination of power and speed makes him a constant threat, capable of changing games with a single swing or stolen base. Ohtani’s clutch performances and ability to manufacture runs will be crucial in high-pressure situations. With the Dodgers’ potent lineup providing ample opportunities, Ohtani is primed to dominate on baseball’s biggest stage. His unique skill set and flair for the dramatic will undoubtedly lead to game-winning moments, solidifying his claim to the World Series MVP award.

Aaron Judge: Aaron Judge is primed to capture the 2024 World Series MVP, capping off his historic season with the New York Yankees. After leading the American League in home runs, RBIs, and on-base percentage, Judge enters the postseason in peak form. His unparalleled power and improved plate discipline make him a constant threat, capable of changing games with a single swing. Judge’s clutch performances will be crucial in high-pressure situations, especially given his past postseason struggles1. With the Yankees’ potent lineup providing ample opportunities, Judge is set to dominate on baseball’s biggest stage. His ability to impact games both offensively and defensively in center field will undoubtedly lead to game-winning moments, solidifying his claim to the World Series MVP award.



Bryce Harper: Bryce Harper is primed to claim the 2024 World Series MVP, capping off another stellar season with the Philadelphia Phillies. After finishing fourth in NL MVP voting, Harper enters the postseason in peak form. His clutch performances and ability to elevate his game on the big stage make him a constant threat. Harper’s postseason experience, including his 2022 NLCS MVP award, gives him an edge in high-pressure situations. With an impressive.996 OPS and 16 home runs in 49 career playoff games, Harper consistently delivers when it matters most. His leadership and game-changing power will be crucial for the Phillies’ championship aspirations, solidifying his claim to the World Series MVP award.



2024 World Series MVP Sleeper Picks

Gerrit Cole: While the spotlight often shines on offensive stars, Gerrit Cole emerges as a sleeper pick for the 2024 World Series MVP. The Yankees’ ace has been in top form, leading the AL in ERA and strikeouts. Cole’s postseason experience and ability to dominate in high-pressure situations make him a formidable force. His recent Cy Young win demonstrates his elite status. With the Yankees’ potent offense providing run support, Cole’s performances could be the difference-maker in crucial games. His ability to pitch deep into games and potentially make multiple series-defining starts elevates his MVP candidacy. If Cole can replicate his regular-season success on baseball’s biggest stage, he could very well secure the World Series MVP honors.



Kyle Schwarber: Kyle Schwarber emerges as a dark horse candidate for the 2024 World Series MVP. Known for his postseason heroics, Schwarber’s power bat could be the difference-maker for the Phillies. His ability to hit clutch home runs, evidenced by his record-setting 11 NLCS homers, makes him a constant threat. Schwarber’s experience, including a World Series win with the Cubs in 2016, provides valuable leadership His improved plate discipline and consistent power, as shown by leading the NL in home runs in 2022, make him a formidable offensive weapon1. If Schwarber can replicate his June 2021 performance, where he hit 16 homers in 18 games, he could single-handedly carry the Phillies to a championship and secure MVP honors.



Final 2024 World Series MVP Prediction & Pick

Shohei Ohtani is a prime candidate for the 2024 World Series MVP due to his unparalleled dual-threat ability. As a dominant designated hitter, he combines elite power with exceptional on-base skills, making him a consistent game-changer. With the Dodgers favored to win it all, Ohtani’s first postseason experience could lead to memorable performances, solidifying his legacy in October baseball. His potential to deliver clutch hits and contribute significantly in pivotal moments will make him the standout choice for MVP if the Dodgers claim the title.

Final 2024 World Series MVP Prediction & Pick: Shohei Ohtani (+1400)