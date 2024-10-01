ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It’s been a long season but the MLB postseason is finally here! This post will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a 2024 World Series prediction and pick.

As the 2024 MLB playoffs approach, the stage is set for an exciting October filled with high-stakes baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers enter as the top seed in the National League, boasting the best record in baseball and a formidable lineup anchored by superstars like NL MVP front-runner Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts. They’ll face stiff competition from the Philadelphia Phillies, who clinched the NL East and look to build on their recent postseason success.

In the American League, the New York Yankees secured the top seed, reclaiming their dominance in the AL East. They’ll be challenged by the Cleveland Guardians, who captured the AL Central title, and the Houston Astros, aiming to defend their AL West crown.

The wild card races have added extra drama, with the San Diego Padres securing a spot in the NL. The final NL wild card positions will be determined by a crucial doubleheader between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves.

With no clear favorite emerging, this postseason promises to be unpredictable and thrilling. The expanded 12-team format introduced last year has increased parity, as evidenced by the Texas Rangers’ surprise World Series victory in 2023. Baseball fans can expect intense matchups, potential upsets, and memorable performances as teams battle for the coveted World Series title.

Here are the 2024 World Series odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2024 World Series odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: +350

Philadelphia Phillies: +380

New York Yankees: +450

San Diego Padres: +850

Houston Astros: +850

Cleveland Guardians: +1100

Baltimore Orioles: +1300

Milwaukee Brewers: +2000

New York Mets: +2300

Atlanta Braves: +2300

Kansas City Royals: +3000

Detroit Tigers: +3000

2024 MLB Postseason Seeds

American League seeds:

New York Yankees Cleveland Guardians Houston Astros Baltimore Orioles Kansas City Royals Detroit Tigers

National League seeds:

Los Angeles Dodgers Philadelphia Phillies Milwaukee Brewers San Diego Padres Atlanta Braves New York Mets

2024 World Series Favorite Picks

Los Angeles Dodgers: The Dodgers are primed to capture the 2024 World Series, boasting a powerhouse lineup led by the dynamic trio of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman. Their offensive firepower, combined with a revamped pitching staff featuring Jack Flaherty and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, gives them a formidable edge. Despite rotation concerns, the Dodgers’ depth and deadline acquisitions have bolstered their roster. Manager Dave Roberts’ new approach, emphasizing clutch performances in big moments, could be the catalyst for postseason success2. With home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and a hunger to overcome recent October disappointments, the Dodgers are poised to translate their regular-season dominance (98-64 record) into a championship.



Philadelphia Phillies: The Philadelphia Phillies are poised to capture the 2024 World Series, boasting a formidable lineup and a pitching staff that’s hitting its stride. Led by the dynamic duo of Bryce Harper and Trea Turner, the Phillies’ offense is a force to be reckoned with. Zack Wheeler anchors a rotation that’s among the best in baseball, with a 2.56 ERA and 213 strikeouts. The bullpen, bolstered by Jose Alvarado’s 13 saves, has become a strength3. Manager Rob Thomson’s leadership and the team’s playoff experience from recent years give them an edge in high-pressure situations. With a balanced roster and momentum from their NL East title, the Phillies are primed to bring the championship back to the City of Brotherly Love.



New York Yankees: The New York Yankees are primed to capture the 2024 World Series, boasting a formidable lineup led by the dynamic duo of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. Their offensive firepower, with Judge’s 58 home runs and Soto’s .288 average, 41 homers, and 109 RBIs, gives them a significant edge. The rotation, former by Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole, provides a solid foundation for postseason success. Despite concerns about defensive miscues and baserunning errors, the Yankees’ overwhelming offensive prowess and bullpen strength can overcome these shortcomings. With home-field advantage secured through their AL East title and the experience of key players in high-pressure situations, the Bronx Bombers are well-positioned to bring home their 28th championship.



2024 World Series Sleeper Picks

San Diego Padres: The San Diego Padres are emerging as a dark horse contender for the 2024 World Series. Their revamped offense, led by Luis Arráez’s NL-leading batting average, has become a formidable force. The Padres boast the highest team batting average and lowest strikeout rate in the majors, making them a nightmare for opposing pitchers. Defensively, their pitching staff has been lights out, particularly in the second half, ranking among the best in the National League. With a bolstered bullpen and a rotation firing on all cylinders, San Diego has all the pieces for a deep October run. Their +850 World Series odds reflect their potential to surprise the baseball world and claim their first championship.

Houston Astros: The Houston Astros are poised to be the dark horse of the 2024 World Series. Despite a rocky 15-25 start, they finished the season with a league-best 73-48 record. Their rotation, featuring five peaking starters, is complemented by a top-tier bullpen. The offense boasts proven postseason performers, with Yordan Álvarez leading the charge if he returns healthy from his knee injury1. Manager Joe Espada, though a playoff rookie, has guided the team well. The Astros’ playoff experience, having made seven straight ALCS appearances, gives them a significant edge. With their balanced roster and momentum, Houston could surprise many by clinching their third World Series title in seven years.

Final 2024 World Series Prediction & Pick

Betting on the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the 2024 World Series is a no-brainer. With a star-studded roster featuring MVPs Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani, they possess elite offensive firepower. Their pitching depth, including Cy Young candidates, enhances their postseason prospects. Given their consistent success and strong playoff experience, they are poised for another championship run.

Final 2024 World Series Prediction & Pick: Dodgers (+350)