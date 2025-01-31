At the upcoming 2025 Grammys ceremony, Taylor Swift will make her return and present an award.

On January 30, 2025, the Grammys announced Swift will present at the 2025 ceremony. She has previously presented awards at the ceremony, including the 2008 event.

It is unknown what award she will present. She is up for several awards, including Album of the Year (The Tortured Poets Department) and Record of the Year (“Fortnight” with Post Malone). It would be unlikely that she would present an award that she could potentially win.

Will Taylor Swift be at the 2025 Grammys?

Yes, Swift looks to be attending the 2025 Grammys unless she plans on presenting virtually. The ceremony takes place one week before Super Bowl 59, which Swift will also likely be at to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

There is a chance she could take home several awards like she did last year. At the 2024 ceremony, Swift's Midnights album won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

During her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album, Swift announced The Tortured Poets Department's release date. Does she have another announcement prepared if she takes home another prize this year?

Throughout her career, Swift has won 14 Grammys. She has received 58 total nominations for her albums. This year, she is up for six awards: Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Us”), and Best Music Video (“Fortnight”).

The Tortured Poets Department

This year, Swift is up for several awards for her 11th proper studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. It was released on April 19, 2024. Once again, Swift worked closely with producer Jack Antonoff on the album. He is credited as a co-writer and producer of several songs.

Just hours after the album's original release, a deluxe double album edition, The Anthology, was released. It features 15 more songs, including “So High School” and “The Black Dog.”

Since then, she has released several other editions of the album. The album's first single, “Fortnight,” was released on the same day as the album. Months later, she released the album's second single, “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” on July 2, 2024.

It may still be a little bit before Swift releases another album of new material. If her recent trends are anything to go off, she may release the final two re-recorded (Taylor's Version) albums in 2025.

In 2021, she released re-recorded versions of Fearless and Red. Midnights was then released the following year, in 2022. In 2023, she followed Midnights up with Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version). The Tortured Poets Department was her lone album release in 2024.

The Tortured Poets Department did not receive a tour centered around it. It was released while Swift was on the Eras Tour, so she implemented a part of the album into the setlist following its release. The Eras Tour concluded after 149 shows on December 8, 2024.