The 2025 NFL Draft is closer than it may appear, with the college football season now over for all but four teams.

The projections on where players could land in the draft are immensely different than it was from the beginning of the season; almost night and day for that matter. Many pinned Miami quarterback Cam Ward as a potential first-round darkhorse candidate, but now, some may argue that he is the best available player in the draft, even rivaling two-star Colorado star Tarvis Hunter.

It's also not the Quinn Ewers and Carson Beck show at quarterback, as many thought it would be in what, overall, seems to be a weak quarterback class. Here's a look at where some of those aforementioned players could land, in addition to a host of others to turn your attention to.

1. New England Patriots, CB Travis Hunter (Colorado)

Hunter may be the greatest to ever do it on both sides of the ball, and the Patriots land this offensive/defensive ace with the first overall pick. Like all of the teams toward the top of the pecking order in this event, New England has many points that need addressing. Regardless, a special player like Hunter won the Heisman Trophy for a reason, and he will provide an instant boost to their roster.

2. Tennessee Titans, QB Cam Ward (Miami)

To give up on Will Levis or to not to give up on Will Levis: that is the question.

The former Penn State and Kentucky product appears to be in big trouble after he was benched, and the Titans could choose the approach in this draft to try to put him in a situation where he does not have the option to fail. Some thought that was the plan at one point and that the Titans could add a receiver in this spot, but they could also simply go in an entirely different direction there by drafting a star like Cam Ward.

3. Cleveland Browns, QB Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)

Regardless of where one stands on which quarterback is the best in this draft class, it is expected the first signal-caller to come off the board will be either Shedeur Sanders or Ward. The Browns take Sanders here in the hopes of finally getting it right at quarterback for the first time in forever.

4. New York Giants, QB Jalen Milroe (Alabama)

There was a lot of question surrounding whether or not Jalen Milroe was going to return to Alabama due to some of the inconsistencies he showed after a hot start to the season. While he has the very promising elements of a true dual-threat, he is not always reliable as a pure passer. Still, he's one of the best options in a questionable class and could be an upgrade for a Giants team in need here.

Former Giants standout Justin Pugh recently voiced just how confident he is that the Giants are going to take a quarterback regardless.

“They're going to do it,” Pugh told RG. “There's too much pressure not to do it. If you take Travis Hunter instead of Shedeur or Cam Ward, there's going to be riots in the streets. Everybody lives and breathes by the quarterback. I'm much firmer of a believer that you pay your QB a certain percentage of salary cap and young QB's fit that bill.”

5. Jacksonville Jaguars, OL Will Campbell (LSU)

The Jaguars could afford to give quarterback Trevor Lawrence some more help up front, and LSU's Will Campell could be the solution they need, especially after Jacksonville and Cam Robinson went their separate ways. This move should help in a number of different ways, but especially when it comes to pass protection.

6. Carolina Panthers, EDGE Abdul Carter (Penn State)

Abdul Carter was named the best defensive player in college football for a reason, and the Panthers have a need for a player who can do some damage coming off the edge. Carter fits the bill, bringing a great deal of explosiveness and speed even with his 6-foot-3, 259-pound frame.

7. New York Jets, DT Mason Graham (Michigan)

Now, Graham could go higher than this. Some have even mocked him as high as the top three selections. But the Jets have the opportunity to obtain a huge get here if Graham is still on the board, bringing to the table the ability to collapse a pocket as a bullrusher, a wide base and impressive movement skills.

8. Las Vegas Raiders, WR Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)

Don't put it past the Raiders to go quarterback here. But if they don't, or they simply end up with a better option in free agency or via trade, they could take care of trying to replace Davante Adams with perhaps the most consistent receiver in all of college football, who truly did produce game-in and game-out for the entirety of his career.

9. Chicago Bears, OT Josh Simmons (Ohio State)

The Bears' needs across the offensive line top all in this draft. Not only is Simmons one of the best at his positions in the class, but he is also one of the best O-linemen in the country period. Whether or not he remains here for the picking as a dark horse player to be selected higher than some may think for the Bears is the question at this particular spot in the draft order.

10. New Orleans Saints, DL Mykel Williams (Georgia)

The Saints have a multitude of areas to fix in the draft as they go through a completely new state of transition after the firing of head coach Dennis Allen. But they start with step one here by adding a key piece to their defense in one of Georgia's many first-round worthy players, especially since Chase Young is a free agent after the season.

11. San Francisco 49ers, OT Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas)

Offensive tackle is a position to think about for the 49ers, who have dealt with injury issues from Trent Williams on the left side of the line. At 37 years old, his long-term replacement is also something that will need to be thought about sooner rather than later. Selecting an OT high like Banks could be a solid move in the future, even if it is not the most flashy position.

12. Indianapolis Colts, TE Colston Loveland (Michigan)

The Colts could use some additional firepower for Anthony Richardson, and a tight end like Colston Loveland, who is the best player available at his position in this year's draft, would be the perfect solution. His natural abilities will instantly give the Colts' offense a boost, and his athleticism, pure playmaking ability, and change of direction abilities are all things that have earned him points on scouting reports.

13. Dallas Cowboys, WR Tre Harris (Ole Miss)

By all counts, most expect the Cowboys will pick up a wide receiver at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft. The question now becomes who will be the best players available at their position when the order is finalized. Harris could be a fine addition to the Dallas receiving corps. He consistently rose up the draft boards throughout the season with perfect chemistry with quarterback Jaxson Dart and is now a premier talent heading into draft season.

14. Arizona Cardinals, DT Kenneth Grant (Michigan)

The interior of the defensive line will be a point of emphasis in April for Arizona, and the addition of Grant as a potential Jalen Carter-type could help to shore things up here for the former Eagles defensive coordinator. He'll serve as an instant difference-maker in the run defense, which is a top area of concern in Arizona.

15. Miami Dolphins, EDGE Nic Scourton (Texas A&M)

This is a team that could go in multiple directions, but if they choose to get ahead and draft the edge rusher position, they could get someone in Scourton with a compact frame that will bring versatility and reliability.

16. Cincinnati Bengals, WR Luther Burden III (Missouri)

Burden had the ability to do it all at Mizzou, something he showcased frequently in both his traditional role and as a special teams playmaker. At times, head coach Eli Drinkwitz's play-calling did hold him back from showing his full potential, but his elite level of talent was able to shine through anyway. Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow could strike fellow SEC gold with the addition of Burden as a weapon.

17. Atlanta Falcons, EDGE James Pearce (Tennessee)

What a season it has been for the Falcons, who started off hot before reaching a decline on a long losing streak. Getting an edge rusher to put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks could be the first thing they address in the 2025 NFL Draft, as they have been inconsistent in that area. Pearce has a world of potential and could potentially become one of the Falcons' most valuable defensive assets over time in head coach Raheem Morris' system.

18. Seattle Seahawks, LB Jalon Walker (Georgia)

Georgia consistently puts some of the top prospects in the nation in the NFL year in and year out, and the 2025 NFL Draft will be no different. The Seahawks have tried several names at this position that did not pan out, and they now have a chance to rectify that issue with the addition of a player like Walker.

19. Houston Texans, G Donovan Jackson (Ohio State)

The Texans, who have had one of their better seasons after some struggles within the NFC South, gain a piece to add to the interior of the offensive line in Jackson and CJ Stroud is even better off for it.

20. Denver Broncos, RB Ashton Jeanty (Boise State)

Few names garnered as much attention as darkhorse running back turned Heisman Trophy candidate Jeanty. On a historical track that projects him to be one of the best rushers in recent history, Jeanty totals 2,497 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns on 344 carries this season and could make an instant impact in Denver.

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, EDGE Jack Sawyer (Ohio State)

The Bucs get a player here in Sawyer, who is not only fantastic off the edge but also has the ability to play multiple parts on the defense as a true all-around player. He'll make an immediate impact up front.

22. Los Angeles Chargers, TE Tyler Warren (Penn State)

The Chargers need help in the passing game with an additional tight end, and they take the second one of the 2025 NFL Draft with this selection. The 2024 John Mackey Award winner for the Nittany Lions will not disappoint.

23. Los Angeles Rams, OT Aireontae Ersery (Minnesota)

The Rams have an offensive tackle problem, with Alaric Jackson and Joe Noteboom set to become free agents. They'll be looking for a more permanent solution, and fast, at the position. Ersey could be who they need to accomplish that goal.

24. Green Bay Packers, DT Tyleik Williams (Ohio State)

There's a need for an inside pass rusher in Green Bay. Williams bridges the gap with this selection and helps the Packers to eventually replace veteran Kenny Clark at the position.

25. Pittsburgh Steelers, QB Carson Beck (Georgia)

The Steelers are in need of a quarterback; it's just a matter of whether or not they will address it this early on and who exactly they will go with. Ewers has been pinned here previously, but it's a toss-up on where and when both he and Beck will come off the board. The unfortunate elbow injury to Beck has kept him sidelined this postseason, and Georgia having one of the worst drop rates in the FBS hasn't made him look as good as he is. Even if Beck goes this early, it could prove to be a steal.

26. Washington Commanders, OT Cameron Williams

The Commanders have one of the most explosive dual-threat quarterbacks in the league in Jayden Daniels, so investing in keeping things solid up front for him to do his best work is paramount. The left side of the offensive line has been suspect at times, and Williams could develop into a player to perfectly fill the void

27. Baltimore Ravens, CB Benjamin Morrison (Notre Dame)

The Fighting Irish have come a long way since the disappointment of that upset loss to NIU early in the season, and Morrison has been a part of leading the defensive charge. He can do some of the same for Baltimore, which has Brandon Stephens set to become a free agent.

28. Philadelphia Eagles, EDGE Princely Umanmielen (Ole Miss)

With Brandon Graham set to retire and Josh Sweat a free agent heading into 2025, the Eagles can't simply trust that Nolan Smith, Bryce Huff, and 2024 third-round pick Jalyx Hunt will be enough to keep Vic Fangio's defense potent coming off the edge. If Umanmielen has a great combine, don't be surprised if he's starting for the Eagles opposite Smith at outside linebacker come Week 1.

29. Buffalo Bills, S Malaki Starks (Georgia)

There's a chance Starks may not fall this far, but the defensive back known for some of his hard-to-believe acrobatic moves that have caught the eyes of many on some of the biggest plays of the year in college football could bolster the Buffalo secondary. There will be a lot of teams picking on pure need in the first round that could cause Starks to be selected later than his talent warrants.

30. Minnesota Vikings, CB Shevon Revel Jr. (ECU)

The Vikings have done a lot of things well during the 2024 season, but limiting opposing pass-catchers and keeping a hold on their opponents' passing game has not exactly been one of their strengths. Flying slightly under the radar because he's a small-school player, Revel could be the remedy.

31. Detroit Lions, WR Isaiah Bond (Texas)

My, how the lowly become mighty. Lions fans have been starved of success for so long and now have a quality football team that looks like it could be a consistent contender. There's always room for improvement, though, and they'll add another weapon with the trusty Texas wideout.

32. Kansas City Chiefs, DT Deone Walker (Kentucky)

The Chiefs have had their moments of looking shakier than usual after winning back-to-back Super Bowls, but that does not change the fact they are still one of the NFL's most rock-solid teams game in and game out. They make use of the final selection of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to add a defensive tackle who made a statement in the SEC, widely seen as college football's toughest conference to play in.