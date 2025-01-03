“I think we would’ve been debating him with Penix and also Bo Nix,” Reid said. “I think he probably would have been in that range, QB 5,6,7; I think he probably would’ve been in that tier. JJ McCarthy of Michigan would have been the clear-cut QB1 in this draft class, assuming those other three, of course, are on a different tier. But if JJ was in this class, he would be the clear-cut QB1, in my opinion. So Cam Ward would probably be that Bo Nix, Michael Penix type range.”

Ward’s statistical jump from Washington State to Miami was significant. He went from throwing for 3,735 yards to 4,313 yards. In addition, he went from 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions at Washington State to 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions at Miami. He also took fewer sacks this year. There were only 22 compared to 38 & 46 in back-to-back years at Washington State.

Where could Cam Ward go in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Many teams are interested in the former Miami football quarterback. After a Heisman-considering season, NFL scouts have their eyes on him. While the New England Patriots still have the No. 1 pick, the New York Giants could likely end up with that pick. However, other teams like the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders could draft Ward

Ward has never been a very mobile rushing QB, but even those numbers did improve this year. He had 60 carries for 204 yards vs. 120 carries for 144 yards in his last season at Washington State. However, his intensity, team chemistry, and desire to win are all admirable qualities. While he's had moments of confusion, no one has questioned his passion. As a result, Reid compared Ward to a current NBA player.

It’s kind of like watching prime Russell Westbrook,” Reid said. “You know he's going to give it his all every single night. There’s going to be some plays like, Man, what the hell was he doing on that play.” Regardless of the skeptics, he proved his worth in the 2024 season. Now, it's a matter of where Ward ends up.