After enduring a tumultuous legal battle and facing the possibility of deportation, 21 Savage, whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, has achieved a significant milestone in his life. The rapper has officially become a permanent resident of the United States, granting him the freedom to travel internationally, APNews reports.

21 Savage made This monumental announcement via his Instagram page, where he shared a video titled “London I’m Coming Home.” The video not only showcases the rapper's childhood memories in London but also hints at his long-awaited return to the United Kingdom, his place of birth. This marks a significant moment in 21 Savage's career as he prepares to perform in London for the very first time.

The journey to permanent residency was not without its challenges. In 2019, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained 21 Savage for ten days due to issues related to his visa, which had expired in 2006. He had been brought to the United States by his mother when he was just seven years old and was unaware of the complexities surrounding visas and immigration status.

In a 2019 interview with the Associated Press, 21 Savage advocated for a pathway to citizenship for individuals like him who had lived in the United States without legal documentation since childhood. He emphasized the need for a more accessible and less burdensome visa application process, which often lingers over the heads of undocumented immigrants.

After his ICE arrest, 21 Savage faced numerous legal challenges to remain in the United States. However, he persisted in following immigration laws, leading to the termination of his immigration court proceedings and the attainment of permanent residency.

As he plans to return to London for a special international performance, 21 Savage's journey reflects resilience and triumph in the face of adversity.